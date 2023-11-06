From Gaia Realini to Charlotte Kool: Female Road Riders That Broke through in 2023

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

It’s not all been about Demi Vollering, Lotte Kopecky, and Annemiek van Vleuten in 2023.

Every year sees riders turning promise into success for the first time and this season has been a bumper year for breakthrough rides in the women’s peloton.

With more investment in women’s cycling, teams are getting bigger each year, meaning that more future stars are being unearthed at a rapid pace.

From Gaia Realini to Charlotte Kool, a whole raft of riders enjoyed a breakthrough season and many of them were doing it in their rookie WorldTour season.

Gaia Realini (Lidl-Trek)

It is hard to imagine that Realini only stepped up to the WorldTour just this year, such is the impact that she had in 2023. The Italian was snapped up by Lidl-Trek with plenty of promise after mixing it with the top riders at the Giro d’Italia Donne in the previous two years, despite being on a small squad. She quickly delivered on that promise when she finished second to Elisa Longo Borghini at the UAE Tour. Longo Borghini would go on to endure a difficult 2023, but Realini stepped into her place with aplomb, making it to the podium at the Vuelta Femenina and the Giro d’Italia Donne. At 22, she still has plenty of areas for development, something that should worry the rest of the peloton.

Christina Schweinberger (Fenix-Deceuninck)

Women’s Cycling: Christina Schweinberger took bronze in the worlds TT (Photo: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Some riders take longer to hit their stride than others and Schweinberger hit her breakthrough year a little later in her career than the likes of Realini. After making some good progress last year, Schweinberger enjoyed a career-best season in 2023. It started with a strong spring that brought her first-ever Women’s WorldTour top-10 finishes, including fifth at Gent-Wevelgem. At the end of the year, she beat some of the biggest names in the peloton to take a bronze medal in the world championships time trial and took fifth in the road race a few days later. Her last result this season was second behind her compatriot Anna Kiesenhofer at Chrono des Nations.

Charlotte Kool (DSM-Firmenich)

After riding as Lorena Wiebes’ last woman in her sprint train, Kool finally got her chance to shine this season. With Wiebes off to SD Worx, Kool was promoted to key sprinter and she quickly showed why DSM thought she might just be faster than her predecessor. Kool had shown off her quick finish when she was at NXTG but she had made some serious progress since then. She beat Wiebes in a straight up sprint on the first day of the season and, by the end of the year, she had clocked up an impressive 13 victories.

Daria Pikulik (Human Powered Health)

Pikulik was a relative unknown when she was signed by Human Powered Health last winter. The 26-year-old had previously spent a year on the road with the Cervélo-Bigla team back in 2017 but she had since spent the previous few seasons racing on the track. Pikulik racked up a series of European medals on the track and a bronze in the Omnium at the 2020 worlds, but she was yet unproven on the road. She hit the ground running, though, winning the opening stage of the Tour Down Under in January and she finished off the year with a win at the Tour of Guangxi.

Ricarda Bauernfeind (Canyon-SRAM)

Ricarda Bauernfeind won a stage of the Tour de France Femmes

Bauernfeind’s path to the WorldTour did not follow a straight line. The young German decided to put a hold of her racing ambitions as a teen, deeming herself not strong enough yet, and went to college. After graduating, she was among the first crop of riders signed to Canyon-SRAM’s new Generation development squad. It didn’t take long before she shone and a strong 2022 saw her promoted to the main team. The good times kept rolling and a fifth place at the Vuelta showed she could mix it with the top riders, and a stage win at the Tour de France was one of the highlights of the year. Canyon-SRAM had endure a few quiet years in the pack, but with Bauernfeind alongside a revived Kasia Niewiadoma, plus some other young stars, the team’s future is looking bright.

Justine Ghekiere (AG Insurance-Soudal Quick-Step)

Ghekiere’s initial breakthrough came in the most unexpected of ways. The Belgian was making her AG Insurance debut at the Setmana Ciclista Valenciana in February — having moved over from the Plantur-Pura squad over the winder — and was sent out in a breakaway on the final day to try and secure the mountain classification. She ended up doing more than that, mopping up the overall classification ahead of her teammate Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio. Ghekiere didn’t take any more wins during the season, but she was regularly up there in major races.

Mischa Bredewold (SD Worx)

With SD Worx dominating the season, it could have been easy for Mischa Bredewold to fall into the background a bit while her teammates stormed to big results, but she didn’t. The Dutch rider hit big in her rookie Women’s WorldTour season by scoring four wins, including the European road race title. Elsewhere on her palmarès this season was a win at the Volta Limburg, a stage of the Thüringen Ladies Tour, and the Classic Lorient Agglomération (formerly GP de Plouay). With so many big stars in SD Worx, it’s going to be hard to get chances to go for glory, but she’s made a good case for herself this year.

Megan Jastrab (DSM-Firmenich)

Megan Jastrab took second at Gent-Wevelgem (Photo: David Pintens/Belga Mag/AFP via Getty)

Jastrab has been a professional since 2020, but her early career has been complicated by the COVID-19 pandemic as well as her efforts to mix road racing with the track. She raced just twice on the track in 2020 and not at all on the road, and had to wait until after the Olympics were done and dusted in August 2021 before she could compete on the road. That means that this year was only her second full-season as a professional. The classics were where she enjoyed some of her best results, after helping Pfeiffer Georgi to win Brugge-De Panne before finishing second at Gent-Wevelgem. She had a successful end to the year, too, with a win a the Grand Prix Gatineau.

Cédrine Kerboal (Ceratizit-WMT)

Kerboal proved to be a big asset to Ceratizit-WNT this season as the team targeted promotion to the WorldTour for next season. The third-year pro was a new signing for the team after a year each on the Franch teams Cofidis and Arkéa. Taking the overall win at the Tour de Normandie Féminin was a sign of things to come for the 22-year-old French rider, but she really hit her stride in the summer. IN June, she beat Audrey Cordon-Ragot to win the French TT title and then held off Ella Wyllie to win the young riders’ jersey at the Tour de France Femmes.