From the Ground Up: Esra Tromp on Building an EF Education-Cannondale Team That Wants to Disrupt

It might look and sound a little familiar, but the EF Education-Cannondale team is completely new.

A fully-fledged sister team to the EF Education-EasyPost men’s squad, it has set its stall out for 2024 with a plethora of big signings from Veronica Ewers to Alison Jackson.

Dutch former rider Esra Tromp has been tasked with building the team up from scratch after joining the project earlier this year. With no roster or riders already signed up, she’s had a blank slate to work with.

“I did this before and I think it’s really important to know really well what kind of organization it is, and what kind of goals we set for the short term, but also for the long term, for riders, but also staff members,” Tromp told Velo in a recent video call.

“It’s a really nice challenge to have, but it’s a busy season and some riders aren’t available because they have a contract next year or whatever.

“So it’s about finding who’s available? What can we do? What is our goal? What type of riders do we need? You have to search for the best mix to make sure you have a balanced team.”

This isn’t Tromp’s first rodeo when it comes to team building from the ground up. She was instrumental in setting up the Jumbo-Visma women’s team, which started racing in 2021.

She left the Dutch squad in April of this year after what she described as a differing “point of view” with the management and was replaced by Rutger Tijssen.

Several others followed Tromp’s lead at the end of the season, all of them women.

Tromp doesn’t want to go into too much detail about what went on at the squad, but indicated that there were some frustrations behind the scenes.

“How do I say this? In the end, I think it was a different point of view. That’s maybe the best thing to say. I don’t want to go in too deep, but I’m really happy now in this environment and with this challenge,” she said. “I think those women decided themselves to leave the team, and that was obviously with a good reason.

“I decided this this as well, because if you’re not supported in a way that you should be then I think it’s a wise decision to move on and find out where people can appreciate the efforts you are doing and the amount of time everybody invests in setting up a team and keeping the team alive.

“I think it’s a big sign that a lot of staff, and it happens to be now more women, are leaving. I think it is also a little bit of a lack of vision in the person who substituted me.”

Tromp’s former colleague at Jumbo-Visma, Carmen Small, has joined her over at the new EF Education-Cannondale team, as have several riders. Coryn Labecki, Kim Cadzow, and Naomi Rüegg have all swapped Jumbo-Visma for the American squad.

Despite it ending on a sour note, Tromp learned from her time at Jumbo-Visma and wants to use the knowledge she gained with her new team.

“Being a manager in women’s cycling taught me a lot about setting up a team but also managing. It taught me a lot about myself and what kind of leader I want to be,” she said. “You take that with you in your next job and your next experiences.”

A new beginning

EF Education-Cannondale will start down at Continental level as it is a completely new team and therefore lacks the points it needs to earn a Women’s WorldTour license.

While there are some crossovers with the now-defunct EF Education-TIBCO-SVB team, in terms of the roster and staff, they are completely separate entities.

That means that EF Education-Cannondale will have to wait until at least 2026 to be able to have a shot at a WorldTour license. For next season, they’ll be registered as a Continental team, but in 2025 there will be a new intermediate ProTeam level to mirror the three-tier system in the men’s side of the sport.

Not only is the team keen to be a part of that when the time comes, it’s a move that Tromp was keen to push for and she helped play a part in the UCI moving forward their plans for the ProTeam licenses forward a year.

“We pushed for it,” she said. “The sport is developing so quickly, you also need to adjust your plans in how fast the sport is developing. It’s really nice that the UCI sees opportunities to have and create this pro level. It’s also a major step for women’s cycling to have the three levels of teams.

“Sometimes for Continental teams to become World Tour is a really big step, but to make a step in between, you make sure that more riders have the right facilities to grow,” she said.

“I think that’s really important to see how can we sustainably grow the sport and to make sure that there are environments that support the riders in a good way, but also staff, sports directors, coaches, etc. It’s a really good sign that we have more teams applied for the WorldTour license, then there are licenses. I think it’s also a good thing that we keep the amount of licenses the same.”

If the team wants to gain one of the first Women’s ProTeam licenses then it will have to hit the ground running in terms of performance and to do that it needs a strong roster to get results. Since stepping into the role of manager earlier this year, Tromp has tried to build a roster that matches with the team’s philosophy.

There is no out-and-out winners like Demi Vollering or Elisa Longo Borghini on the team, but there is plenty of talent that can take it to the top-tier teams. Indeed, 10 of its 14 confirmed riders have come from WorldTour squads, including Ewers, Labecki, Jackson, and Kristen Faulkner.

Meanwhile, there are some very promising developing riders that could see breakthrough seasons in 2024, including Megan Armitage, Clara Emond, Cadzow, and Rüegg.

“This team is really out of the box and about being out there, being visible with the bright kids and the fun way of marketing the team and the riders. I think it’s really important that you find riders who match that philosophy of being bold, being a character, and racing aggressively. That’s the style of this team,” Tromp said.

“I think it’s really important if you can already match some characters to this philosophy, then it’s easier to say okay, here we go and race aggressively today. If you have only riders who are more the type of girls who sit down and wait, it’s a mismatch. For sure, it doesn’t need to be copy and paste, men and women but it is, overall, how the organization is run.

“Then you have a short-term and long-term goal. The long term is to win a Tour de France or becoming one of the best teams in the world. And on the short term, we are a new team. I know her sometimes a bit difficult to understand, but we are a new organization. So, what we really want to do is to show ourselves next year. So, that’s raising aggressively and showing ourselves thinking outside of the box, but also to be present in the finals of races.”