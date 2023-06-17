Gino Mäder: Smart, polite, rational and loyal like few

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

“Smart and polite, rational and loyal like few.”

That was how a Bahrain-Victorious teammate described Gino Mäder on Friday morning as news about his death spread around the cycling world.

Mäder suffered a horrific crash at the Tour de Suisse on a descent during stage 5 and was resuscitated on the roadside before being transported to the hospital. Despite the best efforts of the medical staff, Mäder could not survive his injuries.

The race will continue with the blessing of Mäder’s family, who have been in close contact with the organizer over the last two days.

Also read:

Professional cycling is a comparatively small community and his death sent shockwaves to its outermost reaches. At the finish line of Friday’s stage 6 of the Tour de Suisse, in which riders only did the final 20km as a procession in honor of Mäder, several riders comforted the mother of the 26-year-old.

Upon the news breaking, messages of condolences and disbelief from teammates, friends, rivals, and more, soon spread on social media. It gave a heart-breaking insight into a rider who was well-liked in the peloton, one that had touched many lives, and wanted to do more with the platform he had been given as a professional cyclist.

Caruso wrote: “Dear Gino it was an honor to have you as a teammate but above all to have had the privilege of knowing the wonderful person you were. Smart and polite, rational and loyal like few. Hi Gino, I love you. RIP.”

Another of his teammates, Jack Haig also wrote a heartfelt message on his social media, describing a person who wanted to know more and do more.

“Gino Mäder, a good friend, a special individual, and an incredibly talented cyclist,” Haig wrote. “I have had the privilege of spending a significant amount of time with you over the past two and a half years as teammates, and during that time, I have come to know you not only as a fantastic and hardworking cyclist, but also as a wonderfully intelligent person with a deep curiosity for everything around you.

“I was incredibly excited to see what your future was going to become both as a cyclist and but also as a person because I believe great things were going to happen. I will miss you as a roommate, a teammate, a friend, and a great person.”

Riders and staff comfort each other after the news of Gino Mader’s death (Photo: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

A way to escape

Born in Flawil, Switzerland, Mäder started cycling in his youth, and by the age of 10 he was already determined to become a professional rider. In an interview with the Swiss publication Le Matin Dimanche, he said that he’d been named Gino after a movie character that his mother liked in the 1990s.

Both of Mäder’s parents were keen cyclists so it was no surprise that young Gino had become interested in it as well.

Cycling was more than a pastime for Mäder, he also used the sport as a way to deal with his parents getting divorced when he was 16. Indeed, he wrote about it on his own social media when he secured his first professional contract with Dimension Data for the 2019 season.

“I would like to tell you a story of a young boy. A dreamer he was, full of love and hope. A few years ago, when his parents divorced, he decided cycling is the therapy needed. He took his bike and said: ‘That’s gonna be my ticket to a better life,’” Mäder wrote in January 2019. “This same boy is now riding his bike for Team Dimension Data. He’s riding for Qhubeka and hopes to change some more lives!”

It was clear from an early age that Mäder possessed some serious talent on a bike and he quickly started to impress when he entered the junior ranks in 2014. That year, he finished fourth in the Swiss junior time trial championships before going on to do the same at the European level.

The following season, he converted it into a national junior title and won two stages of the Pays de Vaud Junior race. Throughout his junior and U23 years, Mäder balanced his road racing with the track — he had also dabbled in cyclocross in his early years.

Doing more for the world

Despite some early promise, it took time for the top teams to notice Mäder and it wasn’t until a standout 2018 season, where he finished third overall at the Tour de l’Avenir behind Tadej Pogačar and Thymen Arensman and then went on to take fourth in the U23 world championships road race in Innsbruck, that he courted the interest of the WorldTour.

Incidentally, ahead of Mäder in that worlds race was the young Belgian Bjorg Lambrecht, who died the following season in a crash at the Tour de Pologne. Both he and Mäder would step up to the WorldTour in 2019.

Mäder got his chance with Dimension Data, where his passion for doing more for the world was nurtured. The team’s relationship with the African charity Qhubeka and the bike handovers it did across the continent had a profound impact on him, even if his performances on the road did not yet live up to his potential.

Things changed with a move to the Bahrain-Victorious squad for the 2021 season. An early strong result at Paris-Nice and a stage win at the Giro d’Italia were a sign that he could perform at the highest level.

He would go on to prove that at the end of the year when he took fifth at the Vuelta a España, while working for his teammate Haig, and won the young riders’ competition. His antics on the podium, where he bowed to the crowd, showed a small snippet of the cheeky and playful side of Mäder.

That Vuelta a España also gave Mäder an opportunity to show his more serious side, the one that was concerned with the state of the world. At the beginning of the race, he vowed to donate one Euro to environmental charities for each rider he beat on every stage.

His standout result meant that the final total donation would be €4,529 and he would up the ante the following season by pledging to donate one Swiss Franc for every rider he beat during the whole 2022 season.

One of the charities he raised money for was Justdiggit, an organization dedicated to re-greening the African continent to help cool down the planet. The charity published a statement following Mäder’s death and said it was “shocked and saddened” by it.

The charity has since been flooded with donations from fans in honor of the Swiss cyclist.

Another demonstration of Mäder’s passion for making a difference was that he had taken in a stray dog, a story he told to journalist Kate Wagner. He decided to name him Pello after his teammate Pello Bilbao — who he was racing the Tour de Suisse with this week — because he found the dog on the streets of Bilbao.

Mäder’s life was tragically cut short this week but he left behind a legacy that will stand for a long time. Not only did he have an impact on those that he rode with, but he worked to use his platform as a professional cyclist to better the world around him.

Everyone at Velo would like to pass on their deepest condolences to Gino Mäder’s family and friends.