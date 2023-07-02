Giro d’Italia stage 3: Lorena Wiebes blasts home in sprint finish

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Lorena Wiebes sped to a bunch sprint victory at the end of stage 3 of the Giro d’Italia Donne, powering home into Modena ahead of Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) and American rider Chloé Dygert (Canyon-SRAM Racing).

The European champion benefited from a final kilometer lead out from her SD Worx teammate Barbara Guarischi, who set her up perfectly for what is her ninth win this season.

“I am really happy to take the stage win,” she said. “I really like racing the Giro Donne, I enjoy it here in Italy.

“The team survived the climb in the middle pretty good, so we were under control all day. The team worked very hard. We were a bit far [back] in the last kilometers but I fully trusted that Barbara has the best leadout. She delivered me off perfectly. She went first into the last corner and I only had to sprint for 150 meters.”

Letizia Paternoster (Jayco-AlUla) worked for her teammate Georgia Baker, but fell in the finishing straight when her handlebars were bumped in the sprint. Baker was sixth.

There was no change in the overall standings, with Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar Team) remaining in pink. Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (FDJ-Suez) is 49 seconds back, with Juliette Labous (Team DSM-Firmenich) two seconds further adrift.

The 118.2km stage from Formigine was mostly flat with the third category climb of Villabianca – Mariano coming just before the halfway point.

Very soon after the start, the Italian riders Matilde Vitillo (Bepink) and Iris Monticolo (Top Girls Fassa Bortolo) went clear, making their move after 7km of racing. The two were caught 9km later by their compatriot Noemi Lucrezia Eremita (Isolmant – Premac – Vittoria) and the Spanish rider Sofia Rodríguez (Bizkaia Durango), boosting the move to four.

These were however hauled back on the Villabianca – Mariano climb with 72km remaining, and things remained more or less together from there until a move by Giorgia Vettorello (Bepink) with 54km left. She was joined by Asia Zontone (Isolmant-Premac-Vittoria), and this break was allowed more leeway by the peloton.

Alice Palazzi (Top Girls Fasso Bortolo) sensed an opportunity and jumped across to them with 47km remaining, with the Italian trio then working to pad their advantage.

They hoovered up the bonus seconds at the Casa natale di Alfonsina Strada sprint, with Palazzi first across the line. The trio desperately tried to fend off the peloton but were hauled back with ten kilometers remaining.

Canyon-SRAM put in a big leadout for Dygert closer to the line, their train driving the pace to just over 1km to go. Jayco AlUla then swept past, with Guarischi (Team SD Worx) launching closer to home and handing Wiebes a perfect leadout to nab the stage.

“Towards the final I always feel the pressure,” the Dutchwoman said. “I have to deliver for the team because the girls worked really hard for me. So then I always want to win.”