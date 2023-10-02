How Primož Roglič took Jumbo-Visma to the Top of the World: ‘He’s Our King’

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Little more than a decade ago, Primož Roglič got his kicks from ski-jumping not cycling, and Team Jumbo-Visma didn’t exist.

In the time since then, Roglič and Jumbo-Visma have pedaled hand-in-hand to the very top of the WorldTour.

The Slovenian confirmed Saturday that this season will be his last with the Dutch team that turned him from crash-prone ski jumper to grand tour-slayer.

It marks a watershed moment for both the 33-year-old and his longtime squad.

“Primož will always be in my heart as our king,” Jumbo-Visma managing director Richard Plugge said Saturday. “We are very grateful to him for finding the way to the top together. I will always admire him on a personal level.”

Roglič and Jumbo-Visma charted a parallel path to the top in eight years together.

Roglič was the linchpin that dragged Jumbo-Visma from the ashes of the Rabobank squad to the team that won all three grand tours of the season.

And Jumbo-Visma was the team that gambled on a late-blooming cyclist that grew up on skis, and used its forward-thinking approach to turn him into one of the most prolific GC racers of the modern era.

Also read:

Their separation in 2024 is set to mark a whole new era for Roglič, Jumbo-Visma, and the wider WorldTour.

The incoming merger between the Jumbo-Visma and Soudal Quick-Step played a central role in deciding Roglic’s future, and could totally reshape the top echelon of pro cycling.

“There comes a time when it is best to part ways,” Plugge said. “Recently, Primož asked for a transfer. We understood his request, and we have too much respect for each other to stand in each other’s way. We gave him the green light.”

Roglič wants to win the Tour de France, and he doesn’t want teammates Jonas Vingegaard, Sepp Kuss, and possibly in 2024, Remco Evenepoel, getting in his way.

Ineos Grenadiers, Bora-Hansgrohe, Israel-Premier Tech, Lidl-Trek, and Movistar are all in the running for Roglič’s signature and would be positioned to support the Slovenian in his quest for the Tour de France.

Yet ironically, while Roglič doesn’t see a way to win the maillot jaune with Jumbo-Visma, he might not ever win it without Jumbo-Visma, either.

A parallel path to the top of the peloton

Roglic won stages in all three of his Tours de France, including here in Lauruns 2018. (Photo: MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images)

Vingegaard and Wout van Aert have become the headliner stars for Jumbo-Visma in every nation but Slovenia. But Roglič has become the beating heart of the team.

Roglič hasn’t been with Jumbo-Visma as long as Steven Kruijswijk, Robert Gesink, and the retiring Jos van Emden, and Kruijswijk was Jumbo-Visma’s first legit GC contender.

But more than any other rider, Roglič has come to epitomize the meticulous, science-backed approach that earned this former minnow squad seven grand tour titles and victories all through the pro cycling calendar.

He’s boss Plugge’s “King,” and Jumbo-Visma’s prototype project.

“He’s a rider you see once in a generation,” Plugge said during Roglič’s phenomenal rise. “We got a bit lucky to find him, but Primož has done it all himself. We are only supporting him.”

Roglič joined LottoNL-Jumbo in 2016 as a clumsy 26-year-old noobie rider that was still looking for his cycling legs in the shadows of his ski salopettes.

The unlikely late-to-cycling Slovenian made his way through Jumbo-Visma’s winning methodology for training, nutrition, equipment, and recovery, and brought the team its first grand tour victory.

Three more grand tours, a monument title, and GC wins in almost every major WorldTour stage race followed soon afterward.

Roglič will leave Jumbo-Visma as the ultimate example of a now-WorldTour leading approach that Ineos Grenadiers’ Dave Brailsford would beg for.

All-in, Roglič and Jumbo-Visma’s parallel path from zeroes to heroes accounts for 74 of the team franchise’s wins, more than Vingegaard and Wout van Aert accumulated together.

The ski-jumping guinea pig for the Jumbo-Visma methodology

‘King’ Roglič’s departure marks an end of an era for Jumbo-Visma. (Photo: Alberto Gardin/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Roglič joined in the second year of Plugge’s Lotto-backed project with a brain and body still wired toward his past as an international-level ski jumper.

Plugge, top DS Merijn Zeeman, and head of performance Mathieu Heijboer coalesced to refine the raw power that won Roglič his first WorldTour victory in a time trial into a GC-slaying engine.

Within months of making hooking up with Plugge and crew, Roglič gave the team a focus after it spent its founding year floundering at the bottom of the WorldTour.

He won a stage at his first grand tour in the 2016 Giro d’Italia, and reinforced the team’s faith with a string of top-6 results in what was just his rookie season.

From there, Roglič didn’t need long to put Jumbo-Visma’s minnow status into the rear-view.

Despite only stashing away his skis at the age of 21 and turning pro at 23, Roglič was winning Tour de France stages aged 27 and bothering the Tour’s GC podium in 2018 at the age of 28.

“His development as a cyclist, [after being] a former ski jumper, is phenomenal,” LottoNL-Jumbo sport director Merijn Zeeman said in 2018. “It’s a dream for us to see how he develops. As a person, as a cyclist, and as leader of this team, he’s a fantastic person to work with.”

One year after Roglič blew the doors off by finishing fourth at the 2018 Tour, he did what Kruijswijk tried, and came close to doing, several times before.

The Slovenian usurped the Dutch long-timer by landing Jumbo-Visma its first grand tour victory at the 2019 Vuelta a España in a result that marked the team’s entry onto the world stage.

“The Tour is of course the biggest race, but this is a big and beautiful step in that direction,” Plugge said at the time. “This is the best victory in the team’s existence so far. At the end of last year we started the process of structurally joining the top echelon of cycling, both in the classics and in the grand tours. This year we have shown that we are going into the right direction.”

Roglič put a center of gravity and sense of belief into Plugge’s team.

After winning only six times in its pre-Roglič season, it scored 49 victories in its breakout 2019 campaign.

Four years later in 2023, Plugge’s team is the top of the world. And if, as rumored, it becomes the dominant party in a Quick-Step takeover, rather than merger, the Plugge-bossed “Soudal-Amazon-Visma” might go into another orbit.

Can Roglič win the Tour de France without Jumbo-Visma?

Roglič wants to win the Tour de France, but he’s got to get past Plugge, Kuss, and Vingegaard to do it. (Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images))

Vingegaard, Van Aert, and Sepp Kuss are all likely to remain with the “Soudal-Amazon” iteration of Jumbo-Visma.

Plugge’s 2024 team will most definitely keep winning without Roglič.

But will Roglič keep winning without Jumbo-Visma? And most importantly for Roglič, is the Tour de France in his reach?

All the teams that are scouting his signature have the roster and the know-how to propel Roglič toward the top of the Tour. And Roglič will provide those squads a Jumbo-Visma-forged winning machine.

The only problem is that Roglič will have to get past Tadej Pogačar, and more intimidatingly, his former teammates and “Visma 2024” riders Vingegaard and Kuss to do it.