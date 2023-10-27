Human Powered Health Boosts Climbing Power with Krista Doebel-Hickok

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Human Powered Health has bolstered its revamped 2024 roster with the signing of climber Krista Doebel-Hickok.

The 34-year-old American spent three seasons racing for the squad when it was Rally Cycling, but stepped up to the WorldTour with EF Education-TIBCO-SVB last season.

Following the demise of the EF Education team, Doebel-Hickok is on her way back to Human Powered Health as the squad overhauls its roster in an effort to improve its overall performances. In addition to the racing, Doebel-Hickok also wants to help the team have an impact off the bike.

“I want to become an integral part of a team that has an impact far beyond itself. I want us to inspire people to change for the better, and I believe we can share the struggles and joy that come with that process at Human Powered Health,” Doebel-Hickok said.

“I had so many great results on the team thanks to such incredible teamwork. My win at Redlands, the Oak Glen stage, is my fondest memory of racing then. A summit finish in my home state, being completely and utterly empty, collapsing having maybe gone deeper than I’d ever gone before. We had just lost Kelly Catlin and the team had come together like a family. You see what a team is made of when things get painful.”

Doebel-Hickok endured an injury-interrupted season in 2023, after crashing and breaking her collarbone during the Itzulia Women stage race in May. The injury took her out for several months and she only returned to racing in late August at the Tour of Scandinavia.

Lat year, she was able to demonstrate her skills better, winning the Tour Féminin Pyrénées and three of its four stages, fourth at the Vuelta a Burgos Feminas and taking a top 10 at Flèche Wallonne, as well as scoring second overall at the Tour of the Gila.

“When I joined Rally Cycling in 2019, I was coming off one of my most trying seasons ever, but 2019 was, arguably, a breakout season for me. With this year presenting similar challenges to 2018, It’s motivating to know Human Powered Health believes in me and has what it takes to help me rebound,” Doebel-Hickok said.

“When my mind is not right, my legs do not work. Nothing works. When my recovery and fuel are not giving my body what it needs, then my brain does not work. It’s a chain. When one part of it breaks, none of it works and its misery. When the chain is linked up, life is beautiful and racing is successful.”

The signing of Doebel-Hickok boosts Human Powered Health’s climbing roster after signing Ruth Edwards out of retirement as one of its team leaders. She will be a support rider for Edwards and up-and-coming climber Barbara Malcotti, who re-signs with the team for 2024.

“There are not many pure climbers in the bunch and she is one of them,” performance manager Kenny Latomme said. “She will be valuable in the mountains, helping Ruth and Barbara, or going for her own results.”