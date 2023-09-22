Human Powered Health closes in on Women’s WorldTour survival as points fight nears its end

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Human Powered Health has had a tumultuous season, but there might be some good news on the horizon, at least for the women’s team.

The American squad has been scrambling for a new sponsor to keep its men’s team alive for next season, and it is looking decreasingly likely that it will be able to do that.

Meanwhile, the women’s team has been locked in a fight to keep its WorldTour license having finished bottom of the top-tier teams last year.

However, there is some sunshine on the horizon for the team in orange and purple. With a dwindling number of races remaining, including just two more WorldTour events in China, Human Powered Health is putting some distance into its nearest competition.

This time last month, the team was outside of the safe zone, and it had a couple of teams breathing down its neck. A solid September has given it a little breathing room and put it into the top-15 eligible teams, though the final races of the year will be key.

“It is pressure for the team, but we do have other plans, as well. We’re definitely going all in to get one of those WorldTour spots. We’re just doing our best and trying to make it we’re on the bubble right now but there are definitely some other chances to be had,” Human Powered Health sport director Joanne Kiesanowski told Velo in July.

While the team’s fortunes look a little bit different, they are still very much on the bubble as the last team inside the safe zone.

Cofidis still poses the biggest threat to the American squad at just 500 points behind. The French Continental squad has been hitting up the smaller races lately and racking up the points while doing it with victories and podiums.

Cofidis hasn’t confirmed if it will apply for a WorldTour license for next season, but it tried to get one when it first began so there’s a strong possibility it could, and Human Powered Health will need to keep an eye on it over the coming month.

The Tour de l’Ardèche proved to be a good hunting ground for the team with two stage wins from Daria Pikulik plus a few other top stage results and sixth overall from Nina Buijsman.

Human Powered Health at the Tour de Romandie

The mid-spring signing of Audrey Cordon-Ragot proved to be a fruitful one with the Frenchwoman now the team’s second-placed rider in the rankings behind Buijsman.

Even Cordon-Ragot and Buijsman may have been unable to save the team if it wasn’t for a few important developments late in the season.

The merger of Jayco-AlUla and Liv Racing TeqFind in the spring, and the demise of the EF Education-TIBCO-SVB squad have opened up two spots in the WorldTour.

Had this not happened, Human Powered Health would be racing to find an extra 700 points to jump ahead of Israel-Premier Tech Roland and Uno-X. Nevertheless, the opportunity has arrived for Human Powered Health, and it is looking increasingly likely that it will stay at the top of the sport, though it can’t rest on its laurels.

A fresh start

If Human Powered Health can keep its place in the Women’s WorldTour for next season, which would then be secure for 2025 as well, it is a chance to wipe the slate clean for the squad.

With the men’s team looking destined to close next season, the women’s team will be its main focus.

Locked in its fight to retain its WorldTour license, the American team has been particularly quiet in the transfer market so far. Which riders it can retain, and sign anew, will be hugely important in ensuring it gets off the mark quickly next year.

Though there is certainly new brewing on the transfer front, only one rider has been confirmed for the 2024 season after Alice Barnes penned a two-year deal at the beginning of this year. Two other riders have been confirmed to depart with its top scorer Buijsman heading to FDJ-Suez next year and Eri Yonamine off to Laboral Kutxa-Fundation Euskadi.

After that, the make-up of the team’s roster is pretty wide open. The team will be keen to avoid any more top talent heading to new pastures, particularly Cordon-Ragot and Pikulik. Meanwhile, Antri Christoforou and Barbara Malcotti are developing into strong and consistent riders who could help the team’s quest for points.

Though Malcotti can fill the role to some extent, the team really needs to bring on another strong GC-type rider to bolster its line-up. Having a rider who can regularly be in the mix for a good overall result can be hugely beneficial when it comes to points scoring.

Points aren’t everything but in this current era of cycling, they can’t be forgotten.

The coming month is important for the team to secure its place in the WorldTour, but it will need to hit the ground running in 2024 if it doesn’t want to find itself in the same situation in two years’ time. Getting the right line-up will be important.

Ranking Team 2022 points 2023 points Total 1 SD Worx 11,629.01 18,687.58 30,316.59 2 Lidl-Trek 11,277.65 9,004.53 20,282.18 3 Team DSM-Firmenich 10,671.33 6,782.56 17,453.89 4 FDJ Suez 9,838.33 7,371.04 17,209.37 5 Movistar 9,378.98 7,643.85 17,022.83 6 Canyon-SRAM 7,111.67 9,005.89 16,117.56 7 UAE Team ADQ 6,027.00 7,733.57 13,760.57 8 Jumbo-Visma 4,815.36 5,248.03 10,063.39 9 Jayco-AlUla 5,298.69 2,931.95 8,230.64 10 Fenix-Deceuninck 2,884.33 4,339 7,223.33 11 Valcar-Travel & Service/UAE Development* 5,975.00 1,211.32 7,186.32 12 EF Education-TIBCO-SVB 3,016.01 3,153 6,169.01 13 Ceratizit-WNT 2,401.33 3,755.33 6,156.66 14 AG Insurance-Soudal Quick-Step 1,360.00 3,742 5,102.00 15 Liv Racing TeqFind 2,575.00 2,232.83 4,807.83 16 Israel-Premier Tech Roland 1,380.80 2,853 4,233.80 17 Uno-X Pro Cycling 995.66 3,126 4,121.66 18 Human Powered Health 914.00 2,676.33 3,590.33 19 Parkhotel Valkenburg 2,157.00 1,105.68 3,262.68 20 Lifeplus-Wahoo 2,327.00 906 3,233.00 21 Cofidis 860.00 2,135 2,995.00 22 Tashhkent City Women 1,052.00 1,865.30 2,917.00 23 St Michel-Mavic-Auber 93 1,000.33 1,475 2,475.33 24 Mat Atom Deweloper Wroclaw 1,564.00 839 2,403.00 25 Team Coop-Hitech Products 1,247.00 756 2,003.00 26 Canyon-SRAM Generation* 978.00 1,018.32 1,996.32

Bold = Current WorldTour team

* = Development team