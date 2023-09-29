Become a Member

VeloNews Road

Human Powered Health Going Out With a Bang: ‘Never Give Up’

Sasha Weemaes delivers a victory at the Tour de Langkawi in the team's final stage race as the elite men's team prepares for closing races.

Photo: Mark Van Hecke/Getty Images

Human Powered Health is winding down its men’s team and hit a morale-boosting victory in stage 7 at the Tour de Langkawi on Friday.

The men’s team’s final race will be next month in Belgium, but in what’s the long-running team’s final stage race, Sasha Weemaes kicked to victory in a bunch sprint.

“I am really happy about today. You never give up. Everything worked out perfectly, and I am really proud of the team,” Weemaes said. “It was a hard headwind and I took the slipstream, and in the last 10 meters I could make the jump.”

The win is the first pro victory for the 25-year-old Belgian, who joined Human Powered Health this season.

The men’s team shutters next month, and some riders and staff are still looking for contracts for next season. The victory comes at a good moment.

“After a bad year with a lot of health problems, it means a lot for me,” Weemaes said.

“Also for the team, they are friends of mine, and there are a lot of guys who are without contract, so it means a lot,” he said. “So if any team needs a strong leadout, you can find them on our team.”

Team officials confirmed to Velo that the final European race will be the 36th Binche-Chimay-Binche/Mémorial Frank Vandenbroucke on October 3.

The team lost its financial backing this summer and was unable to find new sponsors to step in to support the elite men’s team. Management told riders in early August they were free to search out new contracts.

The women’s team continues and is on track to secure Women’s WorldTour status for 2024.

Keywords:

Related content from the Outside Network

