Human Powered Health set to grow women’s team in ‘scope, size, capability’ for 2024

Following the demise of its men’s team, Human Powered Health is going all in on its women’s squad for 2024.

Over the summer, the U.S.-registered squad looked destined to be demoted from the Women’s WorldTour at the end of the season, but some changes in the top tier gave the team a second chance. It means that the team will continue to race in the WorldTour for at least two more years.

With that in mind, the team has announced its intentions to “expand in scope, size, and capability” as it goes into next season. In a press release sent out by the team, it says that the squad has a new long-term vision that will bring in “a new era” for it with several major announcements expected over the coming weeks.

“When we founded our women’s team in 2012, we aspired to compete at the highest levels of the sport,” the team managing partner, Charles Aaron said. “Since then, women’s cycling has grown tremendously. It’s something we have always believed in. Moving forward, we aim to advance our Women’s WorldTeam to stand among the very best in the world.”

It has been a tumultuous year for the Human Powered Health stable with the men’s team scrambling to find new backers after its funding was pulled. The men’s team was not able to find new sponsors in time, leaving the women’s squad as the main focus going into next year.

The team goes into the 2024 season with an almost blank slate and just one rider confirmed to its roster, Alice Barnes. Three riders — Nina Buijsman, Makayla MacPherson, and Eri Yonamine — are all set to move on.

Last year, the team raced with 16 riders for the first time, thanks to the late signing of Marjolein van ‘t Geloof and Jesse Vandenbulcke from Le Col Wahoo as it went through its own sponsorship crisis and Audrey Cordon-Ragot from Zaaf in the spring when it failed to pay riders.

With increased focus on the women’s team for next year, that number could increase as the team looks to deal with the growing size of the women’s calendar. Many women’s squads have already announced bigger rosters for next season.

“It has been an unprecedented period of expansion, highlighted by the return of a women’s Tour de France in 2022 after a 30-year hiatus,” general manager Ro de Jonckere. “The growth of races, media coverage, and rider salaries for women in this sport was long overdue, and we see a great foundation to build upon from here.”

After the low of the summer when it seemed as though the team was destined for demotion, the Human Powered Health has enjoyed a strong finale to the season. In recent weeks, Daria Pikulik racked up another victory at the Tour of Guangxi and she finished third overall at the Tour of Chongming Island.

“The team responded well this summer to the opportunity to perform. They competed hard and as a result, moved up the standings,” performance manager Kenny Latomme said. “We have some young talent here, alongside experienced veterans. They are learning and growing together as a team, and we are motivated for 2024.”