‘If it goes too easy, sooner or later you will be screwed’: Jumbo-Visma plans for life after Primož Roglič

What goes up must come down, but Jumbo-Visma wants to try and avoid a plummet in fortunes after a bumper 2023 season.

The Dutch squad made a piece of history when it won all three grand tours this season with three different riders. How can a team live up to that? That’s what Jumbo-Visma has to figure out for 2024.

Dominance never lasts, ask any standout team from any era, but Jumbo-Visma wants to avoid slipping too far from what is likely to be the peak of its team. But there are plenty of teams snapping at its heels.

Cracks have already started to show in the façade of the squad with Primož Roglič’s surprise departure — despite having a contract. Double Tour de France champion Jonas Vingegaard is still there as is Vuelta a España champion, and super domestique, Sepp Kuss, but the team also needs to think about its future.

Interview with the Dutch Met Open Vizier podcast, Jumbo-Visma sport director Merijn Zeeman indicated that the team is planning to make some backroom changes to keep the momentum going.

“The more successful one season, the more uncertain I become about the next. There are plenty of examples of teams that reached a peak, after which things only went downhill,” Zeeman told Met Open Vizier.

“I definitely want to prevent that. That is why we will soon bring a breath of fresh air to the coaching staff. We have to ensure that there is competition from below so that Jonas can lose his place if he performs poorly. If it all goes too easy, sooner or later you will be screwed.”

Jumbo-Visma capped off a stellar year by putting three riders on the Vuelta podium (Photo: Oscar del Pozo Canas/AFP via Getty Images)

This year, Jumbo-Visma planned out its grand tour program to try and spread its best talent wide, a plan that worked far better than it could have ever imagined.

With no Roglič for 2024, the team is taking a different approach by using the Giro d’Italia as a proving ground for younger riders while Vingegaard targets a third-straight Tour de France title.

There has been speculation that Wout van Aert was destined for a ride at the Giro d’Italia next season, potentially as a GC leader, but Zeeman didn’t comment on that.

“We want to send our younger talents to the Giro,” Zeeman said. “Last season we were able to win the three grand tours because we partly divided the program of Primož Roglič and Jonas Vingegaard differently. In the end, it wasn’t a goal to win all three.”

The departure of Roglič at the end of the season came as something of a surprise to many after Jumbo-Visma’s clean sweep of the grand tours, especially given that he still had a contract with the team.

Roglič had been with Jumbo-Visma since taking the step into the pro ranks, and it was the team that had plucked him from relative obscurity and helped guide him to becoming one of the top grand tour riders in the peloton.

However, during the Vuelta a España there were rumblings about his unhappiness at the team, something that was exacerbated by the handling of the GC situation. Having three riders in the podium positions should have made things easier, but it only seemed to make them harder for Jumbo-Visma.

Discussions about a potential merge with Soudal Quick-Step, which emerged in late September, proved the opportunity for the Slovenian to leave. According to Zeeman, working with Roglič was not always the easiest but it also played a part in getting the team to the place where it was able to win three grand tours in a single season.

“I hope to be able to replace Primož,” Zeeman said. “Although there is currently no ready-made substitute. Without Primož there are fewer difficult conversations, discussions and choices in the coaching group. On the other hand, he was so demanding that he lifted the team to a higher level.”