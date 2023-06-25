The Inaugural Olympic eSport Series was a ground-breaking event for e-racing

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

The first ever Olympic eSports Series (OES) got underway June 22 at Singapore’s Suntec Singapore Centre. I was lucky enough to be one of the 16 cyclists invited to compete.

It is impossible to overstate the magnitude of this event.

The IOC and UCI combined with Zwift to create one of the most incredible productions I have ever seen, let alone been a part of. Everything about this trip, from the 5-star hotel to the eSports arena and the Singaporean hospitality, was top-notch and top-class.

This is what it’s like to compete at the first-ever Olympic eSport Series.

The invites were sent many months ago via email in a strange-sounding letter that you could easily mistake for spam. Nowadays, letters that seem too good to be true usually are. And as I read through the invite from the UCI, I couldn’t believe what I was reading.

In hindsight, I can’t believe I ever doubted my decision, but my initial hesitation had to do with the amount of travel. For Americans, Singapore is on the other side of the globe, and for Europeans, it’s not that much closer. Every cyclist would have to travel 12+ hours to get to Singapore, and coming from Wisconsin, I would face close to 30 hours each way.

But I said yes to the incredible opportunity, began organizing my travel list, and Googling, “How to survive a 14-hour flight.” The IOC footed the bill for flights, food, travel, transportation, and almost anything you could think of for a round-the-world trip. So far, I’ve only paid for a belt (because I forgot mine at home) and two Red Bulls from 7-Eleven, which I used as my race nutrition.

After leaving home in Milwaukee on Monday afternoon, I arrived in Singapore on Wednesday evening, and that’s not an exaggeration. My layovers were less than three hours, first in Philadelphia and then in Doha. But it still took two days to fly around the globe.

As soon as I stepped foot in Singapore, I realized the magnitude of this event. Olympic eSport Series shuttles and chaperones picked us up at the airport and drove us straight to the 5-star Swissôtel The Stamford hotel in the heart of Singapore. Just across the way was the Suntec Singapore Centre that would be hosting the OES.

Hundreds – maybe even thousands – of riders, coaches, directors, managers, commentators, representatives, and staff flew into Singapore over the next few days, just in time for the OES Opening Ceremony on Thursday, June 22.

Before the opening ceremony, the cyclists had a packed schedule from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. prior to the opening ceremony at 6:00 p.m. First on the schedule was an anti-doping meeting that was like going back to grade school for most of the cyclists.

Unfortunately, cycling has a muddy history with regard to doping. But fortunately, that means that most cyclists are extremely well-educated with regard to drug testing, TUEs, banned substances, etc. But it was comical to be sitting in the same room as Fortnite players, chess pros, and Just Dance athletes for the anti-doping presentation.

Next on the agenda was a Zwift session which took place on the Wattbike Atom smart bikes that we would use during the event. I don’t think any of the cyclists, including myself, had ever ridden on a Wattbike Atom before, so it took a good while to dial in our positions, which included adjusting the handlebars and seat position, attaching our pedals and saddle, and learning how to shift using the Atom’s Bluetooth-powered buttons.

The Wattbike Atom smart bikes felt fantastic. There would be some tech issues that came up during the final event, but those are almost inevitable in a jam-packed arena at an inaugural event with thousands of electronic devices in close proximity.

I could talk about the Opening Ceremony, the Suntec Singapore arena, and the underground mall between the hotel and event venue for hours. But I could also summarize it like this: whatever you’re imagining, picture it as bigger and better. Everything is cleaner, quieter, and better organized than anything you’ve ever seen (this is coming from an American). I lost count of the number of times my eyes lit up, and my jaw hit the floor.

After a quick night’s sleep to fight the 12+ hours of jet lag, the cyclists made their way to the Suntec arena to open up the OES with the weekend’s first event. When we arrived at the stage, it was like American Idol meets the UCI eSport World Championships meets the Tour de France broadcast.

We were ushered into the backstage area and held in a makeshift pen with folding chairs and water bottles as the techs checked the sound and lit the stage. Ushers, handlers, and helpers surrounded us at all times, fetching anything we needed, including a water bottle or a bathroom break. It truly felt like being on a movie set, and we were the star actors and actresses.

About two hours before the race, we did a walk-through rehearsal of our player presentation and set our bottles and shoes by our bikes before heading backstage. We went on stage an hour before the race to warm up before the show began. Every detail was meticulously planned, and my nerves began pulsing as I tried to focus on my warm-up routine.

We went backstage 15 minutes before the races for our final opportunity to relax. My heart was pounding when they began calling our names, and we each walked onto the stage like the home team running onto the floor before an NBA game.

Once all the teams were presented, we made our way onto our bikes and began to spin our legs ahead of the first race. The OES event was a unique competition unlike any other bike race, real or virtual. Four mixed-gender teams (two men and two women) competed in six total races: the Eliminator, the Sprint, and the Climb.

Riders earned points each race which added up to their team’s total, and the winner would be the team with the most points at the end of all six races.

From a racer’s perspective, the event was unlike anything I’d ever done. When you’re on stage, you can’t really hear the commentary, which was being belted out by the incredible Hannah Walker and Rob Hatch. There were hundreds of people and tons of giant cameras in the crowd, which you could hardly see through the spotlight shining on your face.

I hadn’t done a Zwift race without my headphones since that one day they died in 2021, but I had plenty of stimulation as my teammates surrounded me, and the adrenaline took over. Tech issues struck my team the hardest, and we struggled through each of our races, but the experience was like no other.

They told us we had been on stage for over two hours, but it barely felt like 20 minutes. I would go back in a flash, despite the 60+ hours of travel. Heck, I would take a ferry across the ocean to race the Olympic eSport Series in Singapore again.

This event’s production was so much bigger than I had ever imagined. In hindsight, perhaps I should have expected the biggest and best technology to show up at one of the biggest eSport events in history.

From a cyclist’s perspective, the event couldn’t have been any better. We – the athletes, staff, UCI, and Zwift – were under a lot of pressure since we were the first event of the Olympic eSport Games. Of course, I’m biased, but I think we put on an amazing show, and the production was top-notch.

The unique, mixed-gender team points race format made for a very exciting race, and the final podium was decided in the event’s final race. You couldn’t have scripted a better nail-biting finale.

The author, Zach Nehr, at the Inaugural Olympic eSport Series.

I am forever grateful for this opportunity to race in the first-ever Olympic eSport Series. Never in my wildest dreams did I think I could travel across the world to race on a smart bike on Zwift. Like many others, I thought that eSports had peaked during the pandemic. When there was nothing else to do, tens of millions of people turned to eSports.

But the growth of eSports is not slowing down. The IOC has shown they are incredibly serious about eSports with this massive investment in the biggest event that I have ever been a part of. There are rumors about bigger things coming in 2024, and with the Olympic Games coming to Los Angeles in 2028, there is a lot of hope that Zwift could be added as a ground-breaking eSport.