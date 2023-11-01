Ineos Grenadiers Bolsters 2024 Squad with Raft of Renewals

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

The 2024 Ineos Grenadiers roster is beginning to take shape and the British team has reupped with a raft of riders in recent days.

Since the start of this week, the team has confirmed Laurens De Plus, Ben Swift, Luke Rowe, Kim Heiduk, Brandon Rivera, and Salvatore Puccio to the squad. The majority of the riders have penned two-year deals while De Plus has added an extra three years to his term at Ineos through 2026.

Ineos Grenadiers was slower off the mark than some teams to finalize its roster with some rumored signings not coming to fruition. With the new season fast approaching already, the team has filled out most of its slots but there is still space for more with 25 riders confirmed for next year.

Also read:

Of the latest wave of re-signees, Rowe and Puccio are among the team’s longest-serving riders. Both turned pro with the squad in 2012 and have stuck around ever since.

“This team has been by home for my entire career and to ride on with them is a real honor. I’ve been fortunate to play my part in some of the brilliant results we’ve achieved in the past and will do the same for the very exciting future to come,” Rowe said.

“My time as a Grenadier has included some incredible memories and I can’t wait to create many more. As one of the older, wiser heads, along with the likes of G [Geraint Thomas] and Swifty, we have a real opportunity to help the incredible array of young talent in the team as we look to achieve our goals.”

Swift was part of Ineos Grenadiers’ first roster back in 2010, but he left the team briefly for a stint at UAE Team Emirates before returning in 2019.

“I’m really, really happy to be continuing my pro career going into seasons 16 and 17 with a team that’s like a second family to me,” Swift said. “I’ve spent most of my career here and had the highest of highs with this team and been part of a lot of the team’s success. I see myself not necessarily getting better with age but taking on a new role and set of responsibilities and feel like I’m developing that role and getting stronger and more consistent.”

Laurens De Plus has renewed with Ineos Grenadiers for three years (Photo: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Heiduk, De Plus, and Rivera all joined the team much more recently, between 2020 and 2022.

De Plus has been with the team for three years after beginning his career with Soudal Quick-Step and spending two seasons with Jumbo-Visma. He has developed into a solid super domestique as well as being a potential GC rider.

This season, he finished 10th overall at the Giro d’Italia, where teammate Geraint Thomas finished second. He went into the Vuelta a España with hopes of something similar, but he crashed out during the wet opening team time trial.

“I’m so happy that I can stay another three years in the team,” De Plus said. “In Belgium, we say ‘good things take time’ and hopefully I can continue to get better in the next few years and I believe that we will continue to keep growing, developing and creating stories. I feel like I have my place in this team now and everybody knows what my capabilities are and that’s a good feeling.

“I hope I can repay the confidence the team has in me, and I can win some nice races together with my teammates. My dream is to win as many grand tours as possible as a teammate and I think that the Ineos Grenadiers is the best team for that.”

Last week, Ineos Grenadiers confirmed that Geraint Thomas would be around for two more years and Carlos Rodríguez penned a new four-year deal while AJ August and Oscar Rodriguez were announced as new signings.

Four riders will leave the team at the end of the season with Tao Geoghegan Hart, Daniel Martinez, Pavel Sivakov, and Ben Tulett all heading elsewhere in the WorldTour.