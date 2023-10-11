Intermarché-Circus-Wanty Kicks Rider Out of Tour of Guangxi for Racist Gesture

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Intermarché-Circus-Wanty pulled rider Madis Mihkels out of the Tour of Guangxi after he made a racist gesture in a social media video.

His teammate Gerben Thijssen was also dropped from the race after posting the video on his social media account.

In a video posted by Thijssen, the 20-year-old Mihkels pulled the corner of his eyes out to make them appear narrower, a gesture that is considered to be extremely offensive to people from China and other Asian countries. Mihkels joined the team this season after riding as a stagiaire for it in 2022.

Intermarché issued an apology for the video and confirmed that Mihkels would not take part in the race, which is due to start Thursday.

“We sincerely regret the behaviour of our riders Madis Mihkels and Gerben Thijssen and the images shown on the social [sic] media. We would like to apologize to the Chinese people and fans, to the government of Guangxi for the image given of our sport,” the team statement said.

Thijssen was not initially dropped from the race but a subsequent announcement confirmed he would not take part. His Instagram account, where he posted the video, has been deleted.

“For ever [sic], our team Intermarché-Circus-Wanty, composed of more than 15 nationalities in our project, and our partners always defend firmly equal opportunities and fight daily against racism,” a statement read. “We will withdraw Madis Mihkels and Gerben Thijssen from the race and take the necessary disciplinary steps to close this incident.”