VeloNews Road

Investigation into Gino Mäder Death Closed by Swiss Authorities

Mäder died after crashing on a descent during a stage of the Tour de Suisse.

Published
Photo: RvS.Media/Basile Barbey/Getty Images

An investigation into the death of Gino Mäder has been closed by Swiss authorities.

According to a report in Swiss publication Nau.ch, the Graubünden public prosecutor’s office has closed the investigation after it was unable to find any blame for the incident.

Mäder crashed on the descent of the Albula Pass on stage 5 of the Tour de Suisse in June, Magnus Sheffield crashed at the same place but the two incidents were not linked. The 26-year-old was resuscitated at the scene and transported to hospital for treatment but he died the following day.

A criminal investigation was launched by the public prosecutor’s office following his death, but it was closed Friday.

“The results of the investigation, in particular the interviews carried out, the examination of the bicycle ridden by Gino Mäder as well as the result of the examination of the body by the Institute of Forensic Medicine at the Cantonal Hospital of Graubünden, could not determine that any third party was criminally responsible for the death of Gino Mäder will be charged,” a statement from the prosecutor’s office, published by Nau.ch, said.

An earlier report on the investigation said that Mäder had died as a result of serious head injuries he sustained in the crash, which occurred on a corner on the descent. The investigation found that organizers had made suitable safety measures along the route and that had not contributed to the crash.

Following Mäder’s death, the subsequent stage of the Tour de Suisse was canceled with riders cycling the final kilometers of the planned route under neutralized conditions. The following stage was also largely ridden neutralized with some riders then racing the final few kilometers.



