Is the ‘Mega-Merger’ Really Going to Happen? Report: Jumbo-Visma Boss in Contact with UCI

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Is the “mega-merger” between Jumbo-Visma and Soudal Quick-Step really going to happen?

As first reported by Wielerflits this week, the story has taken on a life of its own, with just about everyone offering their opinion if it’s a good or a bad thing for cycling (including Velo in this face-off).

Now there’s something concrete.

Jumbo-Visma boss Richard Plugge has spoken with the UCI as well as had contact with Specialized, the U.S.-based bike sponsor of Soudal Quick-Step.

That’s according to Het Laatste Nieuws, which reported Thursday that discussions are happening before a key deadline.

The paper reported that Plugge spoke by phone with UCI president David Lappartient, but there are no specific details of what was discussed.

The UCI handles all WorldTour licenses, and all teams are required to meet certain bank guarantees and file various legal documents by October 15 each year. That deadline is fast approaching for something as complex as this deal, though the UCI can provide more time under certain circumstances.

The Belgian newspaper also reported that title sponsor Soudal, which backs the team managed by Patrick Lefevere, has not been directly involved in the merger discussions, and many assume that’s part of the reason why Plugge is considering the merger in the first place.

Jumbo, one of the main backers of Jumbo-Visma, is pulling out of its title sponsorship deal at the end of this season, but will deliver its financial obligation through 2024.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 G. Thomas about the merger rumours. 🗣️ "The only thing I would say is: Jumbo hate Remco and Remco hates Jumbo, how can that work? You should hear what Roglic says about this. I don't want to start rumours, I'm just saying." (HLN, 📸 Photo News) pic.twitter.com/7tQNDEUGVX — Domestique (@Domestique___) September 26, 2023

According to Wielerflits, Plugge will remain as CEO of the new team, Jumbo-Visma’s Merijn Zeeman would remain as lead sport director, and Lefevere would be a board member.

Whether or not a merger or takeover happens remains to be seen.

There are implications not only for riders under contract with both teams, but also for squads watching from the sidelines in the second tier.

If a merger happens, many believe that riders could use it as excuse to break out of any existing contracts, and be free to move to other teams.

That would open a spending bonanza from the top teams to try to scoop up any rogue riders.

There is speculation that such riders as Remco Evenepoel and Primož Roglič might be interested in joining rival teams in order to have more freedom to race for their own results.

And other squads in the ProTeam category could be scrambling to fill what might be a vacant spot in the WorldTour for 2024 if Jumbo-Visma and Soudal Quick-Step do indeed operate under one roof.

There is some speculation that Quick-Step’s license would be offered to the highest bidder if a merger moves forward.

Stay tuned …