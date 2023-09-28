Jayco-AlUla completes its 2024 signings with up-and-coming Ella Wyllie

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Jayco-AlUla has completed its roster for the 2024 season with the signing of up-and-coming New Zealand rider Ella Wyllie on a two-year deal.

The Australian team is expected to announce several re-signings in the coming weeks, but Wyllie is the last new signing to the team for next year. She is the seventh new signing for the squad in what has been its busiest transfer window since its first season in 2012.

Wyllie has had a rapid rise in cycling having signed with her first UCI team this year, Lifeplus-Wahoo, and she finished second in the youth classification at the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift. The 21-year-old was contracted to ride for the British squad for next year but the deal with Jayco-AlUla sees her switch to the WorldTour early.

“It’s always my goal to strive for my best and see how far I can go so I believe the next step in my development as a rider is with Team Jayco AIUla. The foundations of the team are strong with good staff, riders and competitive equipment. It will be exciting to see what we can achieve together in 2024/2025,” Wyllie said.

“Next year I will still be under 23 so I have opportunities for young rider jerseys in races, but I also have really strong teammates who I want to learn from and help achieve great team results. I enjoyed my race calendar this season with Lifeplus-Wahoo but I’m always up for a new challenge, as long as there are a few climbs I’ll be happy. For the future, Le Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift is such a special race, so to win the yellow jersey would be the dream.”

Wyllie has been the top performer for Lifeplus-Wahoo this season. In addition to her impressive ride at the Tour de France Femmes, she won the youth category of the three-day Itzulia Women — finishing 12th overall — taking third at the Navarra Elite Classics, and finishing 10th overall at the Tour Down Under.

“We feel very proud to be able to bring Ella onto our team for the next two seasons. She has clearly demonstrated her talent and raw potential with a whole host of results in her first full season racing in Europe, and this is thanks to the great support she received at team Lifeplus-Wahoo,” Jayco-AlUla general manager Brent Copeland said.

“We believe as Ella takes the step up into the WorldTour peloton in 2024, she will continue her steep learning curve and our vision is to assist her on her journey, helping her to grow and develop into a leader at Team Jayco AlUla in the future.”

A growing team

This year has seen a raft of new signings coming to the Jayco-AlUla team following the merger with fellow WorldTour squad Liv Racing TeqFind. Five riders have moved over from the Belgian registered squad, which is set to operate as a development squad for the Australian team in 2024.

Spanish rider Mavi Garcia is the biggest name to come over to the team from Liv Racing to Jayco-AlUla. Caroline Andersson, Jeanne Korevaar, Silke Smulders, and Quinty Ton are also making the jump over to the Australian team.

Anna Trevisi is the only other non-Liv Racing rider to join the team for 2024 after she signed from UAE Team Emirates.

There are just three riders confirmed to be departing the team at the moment — Jess Allen is retiring while Nina Kessler and Ane Santesteban are moving to different teams — with at least one more expected to leave. With more joining than leaving, the team’s roster is expected to grow from 15 to around 17 or 18.

Jayco-AlUla is not the only squad upping its roster size as the pressures of a bigger WorldTour calendar weigh on the peloton, with several other teams set to bolster their lineup for 2024.