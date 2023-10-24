Jayco AlUla Women’s Team Becomes Liv AlUla Jayco as Bike Brand Renews Commitment

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Jayco AlUla women’s team takes a new name and renewed commitment from its bike supplier Liv into 2024.

Both the women’s and men’s Jayco AlUla teams confirmed Tuesday ongoing commitment through 2027 from Giant Group.

The Taiwan-based equipment supplier owns the Liv and Giant bicycle brands ridden by the women’s and men’s WorldTour teams respectively. Giant Group also supplies the CADEX components used by both teams.

As part of the contract extension, the women’s team will become Liv AlUla Jayco next year. The men’s team will remain Jayco-AlUla going in to 2024.

“For us as an organisation to have further support and backing from a company such as Giant, the world’s leading brand of high-quality bicycles and cycling gear, is tremendous,” said Jayco-AlUla general manager Brent Copeland.

“Their commitment to the sport and our team is unparalleled, it has been an honor to work with them for the last two seasons, and we have seen a lift in performances since we started this partnership.”

The change in name marks the start of a new chapter for the Women’s WorldTour team in 2024.

The new season will see the Aussie squad take five riders from the LivRacing TeqFind team when the two teams merge in the new year. The Belgium-based “TeqFind” team becomes a devo squad for 2024 and will race at Conti level. It will also be named Liv AlUla Jayco and ride Liv and Cadex equipment.

Also this week, Specialized renewed its deal with Womens’ WorldTour dominators SD Worx.

The U.S. bicycle giant will partner the team of Demi Vollering and Lotte Kopecky through 2028. Specialized Bicycles also supplies Bora-Hansgrohe, Soudal Quick-Step, and Total Energies men’s teams.