Jumbo-Visma Bets on Military Officers and Schoolkids in Hunt for Its Next Grand Tour Winners

Jumbo-Visma is leaving no stone unturned and getting creative in its quest for continued dominance.

The Dutch grand tour-slayers this week confirmed the signing of former military officer Bart Lemmen to its senior team and have tapped 16-year-old Håkon Eiksund Øksnes for a slot in its development squad.

Lemmen arrives to Jumbo-Visma next year on a two-year deal.

The 28-year-old brought his background in the Dutch Air Force into a time-crunched conversion season with Human Powered Health in 2023, and it’s safe to say he impressed.

“We are very excited to see how he will develop as he gets to know our training programme,” Jumbo-Visma sport director Merijn Zeeman said.

“Bart has only recently started cycling as an elite sport. Before that, he did intensive military training and combined cycling with a demanding job in defence. That was the trigger for us. Despite little training and coaching, he has shown interesting things in races, and his physical values show tremendous potential.”

‘An excellent voyage of discovery’

Lemmen only started his pro career in 2023 with his ride for HPH.

Runners, ski mountaineers, rowers … and did you know Giro d’Italia and multiple Vuelta a España champion Primož Roglič used to be a ski jumper?

The top tier of pro cycling has seen a steady stream of athletes with atypical backgrounds enter its arena.

Jumbo-Visma pushes the boundary even further with the signing of a talent from way outside the sporting sphere.

“I’m really looking forward to this new chapter in my atypical cycling career. At the beginning of the year, going from being an air force officer to a full-time professional cyclist was quite a change,” Lemmen said. “Over the past few months, I’ve made great strides physically and in adjusting to life as a professional athlete. It’s great that it’s paying off and that Team Jumbo-Visma sees my potential.”

Lemmen’s 2023 palmarès and a series of stunner performance-test results earned him entry to Jumbo-Visma’s tried-and-tested Tour de France-winning academy.

“The development process with the team will show where I can be of most value,” said Lemmen, who has strong TT and climbing chops.

“I expect it to be an excellent voyage of discovery. I am looking forward to working with the team in preparation and the races.”

Øksnes and Jumbo-Visma’s Norwegian [scandi] talent-trap

At just 16 years old, Norwegian sensation Øksnes isn’t likely to join two-time Tour de France champion Jonas Vingegaard at the Jumbo-Visma senior squad until 2027.

Norwegian outlet TV2 reports Øksnes will race with the Jumbo-Visma-affiliated JEGG-DJR Academy for the next two seasons. If the teen talent continues his current trajectory, he’ll step up to Jumbo-Visma’s development team in 2026 before he graduates to the WorldTour the year after, aged 20.

“It’s very nice. I have always had a dream to ride for the team. This is very big,” Øksnes told TV2.

Øksnes is one of a handful of budding Norwegian stars in the Jumbo-Visma devo system.

Per Strand Hagenes and Johannes Staune-Mittet both pedalled out of their teenage years in Jumbo-Visma’s feeder squad and are set to make senior debuts in 2024.

Ties with the NGT Lillehammer system and the Høgskolen I Innlandet science university puts the team of Vingegaard, Sepp Kuss, and Wout van Aert in pole position for talents from close to The Arctic Circle.

“We have a large scouting network, also in Norway, and we have a direct line to [leading local coach] Even Røed. That way we can communicate about young and talented riders,” said Robert de Groot, head of Jumbo-Visma’s development squad.

“Håkon was mentioned at a very young age, and we believe that he has great potential. We have also looked at his numbers and talked to many people around him, so it was really a very easy decision to make.”