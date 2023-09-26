Jumbo-Visma Boss Drops Apple Hint: ‘There is North American Interest’

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Is Jumbo-Visma boss Richard Plugge hoping to land the biggest sponsorship fish of them all with Apple Inc. in the Dutch team’s quest for new backers to win another Tour de France?

Plugge posted a photo on X (formerly Twitter) overnight with Apple CEO Tim Cook, pushing the speculation machine into overdrive in the wake of revelations that Jumbo-Visma is exploring a possible merger with Soudal Quick-Step.

“Today Riejanne Markus and I got to meet Apple CEO and cycling fan Tim Cook,” Plugge posted on X. “We talked about our season and the way we use technology in cycling and our Foodcoach app. Next time on the bike!”

The meeting took place as part of Cook’s European trip that also included stops in Belgium, the Netherlands, and Spain, where he also watched Sunday’s soccer derby match between Real Madrid and Atlético de Madrid on Sunday.

Cook also posted a message on X expressing his enthusiasm for the sport, posting: “As a lifelong cycling fan, it was an honor to meet Jumbo-Visma’s Riejanne Markus and Richard Plugge, and celebrate the Netherlands’s favorite sport!”

It’s uncertain if Plugge is hoping to secure backing from Apple Inc. — which boasts one of the world’s largest market capitalization at $2.75 trillion — but Cook is a confirmed cycling fan.

Apple and its subsidiaries have a long track record of backing sports events and teams and have supported FC Bayern Munich soccer club, the Super Bowl halftime show, as well as Major League Soccer.

A company as big and wealthy as Apple would represent the Holy Grail for any professional bike team.

Plugge confirms larger sponsor search: ‘We have a plan until 2030’

Jumbo-Visma manager Richard Plugge says there’s ‘North American’ interest in cycling. (Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Plugge confirmed to Velo during the Vuelta a España that the team is actively searching for new partners and said the search includes North America.

“We are here to stay. We have a plan until 2030,” Plugge told Velo. “No worries. We will be here, and we will try to maintain this position, but we have other teams who are pushing us. No worries on that end.”

“We have a good plan. We want to move on and be bigger, be stronger,” he said. “It’s a long-term strategy here.”

Those comments came before the Wielerflits report this week revealed that Plugge was investigating a possible merger with Soudal Quick-Step.

How advanced those conversations are remain somewhat uncertain. Insiders say nothing will likely happen until 2024, due in part to existing contracts and sponsorship deals across both teams.

Plugge insists that the sponsor search is wide and far, and even hinted at North American interest.

“I think the North American market is very interested,” Plugge told Velo. “Sponsors are welcome, so if a sponsor would like to join us, they are certainly welcome. We have some things in place, there are no worries.”

Today we got to meet @Apple CEO @tim_cook. We talked about our Foodcoach app & technologie in cycling. Thanks for having us, would love it to welcome you around one of our races next year 🤗 @RichardPlugge @JumboVismaWomen pic.twitter.com/p2Luvys8v8 — Riejanne Markus (@Riejannee) September 25, 2023

The team enjoyed a huge boost of positive media coverage following Sepp Kuss and his emotional victory at the Vuelta a España, the first grand tour win by a U.S. male in a decade. Matteo Jorgenson, another rising U.S. star, is set to join the team in 2024.

Despite a lack of major races or domestic teams — Human Powered Health is shuttering its men’s team this month after nearly 20 years of racing across North America and Europe — the U.S. market remains largely untapped for major teams in terms of potential sponsorship deals.

Several U.S. bike brands currently back top racing teams, including Cannondale, Trek, and Specialized, and North American companies such as Education First, Premier Tech, and Human Powered Health back top-level pro men’s and women’s pro teams.

North American companies such as Motorola, Discovery Channel, RadioShack, and U.S. Postal Service have been former backers of U.S-registered cycling teams in the past.

Could Apple be exploring possible links to professional cycling and the Tour de France?

Cook promotes Apple’s VR glasses as new way to watch the Tour de France

Could there be interest in the Tour de France from Apple? (Photo: Gruber Images/Velo) (Photo: Gruber Images/Velo)

Cook’s visit to Europe comes at a time when the company is rolling out the newest version of its virtual reality glasses, which the company hopes will be a new major profit center to complement its iPhone, computer, and other hardware product lines.

In a story in the Dutch newspaper AD, Cook promoted Apple’s new VR glasses as a boon for cyclists.

In an interview with the newspaper, Cook explained how cyclists would be able to use the VR glasses during training as well as to watch cycling races like the Tour de France.

“Watching cycling will be amazing,” Cook told AD during a visit to Eindhoven this week. “That will be a very emotional experience.

“It is still impossible to predict exactly how all this will work for cyclists,” Cook said. “Developers have only just received their glasses to create software for them, but cyclists will soon be able to use it to view their own performance.

“You can then watch the race yourself from the perspective of a cyclist. That will be a very emotional experience, where we will notice how different it is to view something in 3D than on a flat 2D screen,” Cook said. “It’s going to be amazing.”