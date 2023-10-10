Kristen Faulkner Joins Veronica Ewers, Alison Jackson at New EF Education-Cannondale Squad

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Kristen Faulkner is the latest big-name rider who has been snapped up by the fledgling EF Education-Cannondale team.

The American squad is a new creation following the collapse of the EF Education-TIBCO-SVB WorldTour team and will be racing at Continental level next year. The team has already signed 13 riders for the 2024 season and will be led by former rider Esra Tromp as the manager.

Faulkner joins a plethora of North American talent on the squad, including Veronica Ewers, Alison Jackson, and Coryn Labecki. The addition of Faulkner adds some extra GC firepower with Ewers, but Tromp believes she can add a lot more than that.

“One of her best assets is that she has no fear of racing aggressively,” Tromp said. “We’ve seen riders in the peloton being afraid to find their limits and to try something different. It’s really refreshing with Kristen that she doesn’t have that fear and she has the courage to experiment with a new tactic or to try a new race. That says a lot about her.”

Faulkner is still a relatively new addition to the women’s peloton after initially working in venture capital in her early 20s. She competed as a rower while studying at Harvard but took up cycling after she graduated.

After signing with the TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank squad in 2020, she took her first pro win the following season. Last year, the Alaskan stepped into the WorldTour with Jayco-AlUla where she immediately impressed with stage wins at the Tour de Suisse and the Giro d’Italia Donne.

Faulkner believes that her newness to the sport is an asset as she isn’t constrained by traditions.

“I question the status quo. When I’m on a team and I say, ‘Why do we do this?’ and people say, ‘Well, it’s just how it’s done. It’s how we’ve always done things,’ I don’t accept that as a good enough answer,” she said. “I challenge those assumptions and the status quo ways of doing things because I have no preconceived notions about how things should be. I just want to know that we’re doing something in the best way.

“I think sometimes people who grew up in the sport have been indoctrinated in certain ways of doing things and I bring a fresh perspective. It’s not that I don’t respect the status quo; systems usually exist for a reason. It’s more than I think learning is an iterative process and we have to be open to new ideas because the world is changing so fast, and women’s cycling is changing even faster. We can’t assume that what’s worked in the past will work in the future.”

Building bigger

Kristen Faulkner wore the Giro’s pink jersey in 2022 after winning the opening stage (Photo: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Faulkner’s second season in the WorldTour was much more challenging than her first.

She finished on the podium of Strade Bianche in March but then had the result stripped from her palmarès after she raced with a glucose monitor on. Though the monitor was not linked to anything, and therefor giving her no live information, it was against the rules and she was later disqualified from the race.

The 30-year-old was then hit by a car while out training in California ahead of the Tour de France Femmes and broke her tibia. It forced her to miss the Giro d’Italia Donne and the Tour, though she was still expected to make a reasonably quick return to racing.

However, she developed a blood clot in her lung following the incident and she ultimately didn’t return to racing until the Tour de Romandie at the end of September. The time away from racing affirmed her passion for the sport.

“When I came back to racing, I felt like I had a good break and now I’m really motivated going into the next season. I feel fresh and excited,” she said. “I also realized how much I love the sport. It can be hard, people can get burned out, but when I was away from cycling I really missed it and I realized there’s nothing I’d rather be doing. Despite the crash, my love for the sport, my passion for the sport, my motivation for the sport hasn’t changed at all. And that’s a really powerful feeling.

Having been forced to miss most of the 2023 season, Faulkner is raring to go in 2024 and she’s keen to get back onto the top step of a podium. She’s also targeting a spot in Team USA for the Olympic Games in Paris at the end of the summer.

Faulkner missed out on selection for the last Olympic Games in Tokyo and filed a legal complaint with the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee in an effort to change the decision. In the end, she did not make the cut.

“I want to make the Olympics squad for the time trial, and I want to become more of a GC rider,” she said. “I’ll probably go for results in races with a time trial. Depending on the race, I can see myself supporting the team or working on being a GC rider. I see myself as someone who can fill a lot of different roles.

“I don’t have one distinct thing that I’m good at – I’m not a pure climber, I’m not a pure sprinter – and that gives me a lot of freedom to try different things. The team can use that to our advantage by using me to make the race unpredictable, someone who can win a race but in a very unpredictable way. But at the end of the day, I just want to win with this team.”