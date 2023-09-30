Lefevere Dishes Details of Quick-Step Mega-Merger with Jumbo-Visma, Expects ‘More Clarity by Monday’

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Soudal Quick-Step team CEO Patrick Lefevere is expecting “more clarity by Monday” on his team’s incoming mega-merger with Jumbo-Visma.

Lefevere revealed in an “XXL” edition of his weekend column for Het Nieuwsblad that some of the questions swirling around the blockbuster deal should be answered very soon.

“This has all dragged on for too long, but it cannot continue for three more days. Zdenek Bakala [majority shareholder of Soudal Quick-Step] is currently flying to Europe, so there should be much more clarity by Monday,” Lefevere wrote in Het Nieuwsblad.

Also read:

The cycling world was rocked by bombshell revelations landed by Wielerflits last week that peloton powerhouses Soudal Quick-Step and Jumbo-Visma could combine in 2024.

The rumor mill churned and the plot thickened almost every day since.

Reports of meetings between team stakeholders and both retail giant Amazon and bike supplier Specialized filled the headlines. Meanwhile, the speculation train steamed ahead about what’s next for marquee stars Remco Evenepoel and Primož Roglič.

Lefevere dished some juicy detail Saturday about the nature of an uber-alliance that could reshape the WorldTour.

Quick-Step’s decade-long team boss feathered the brakes on rumors that Evenepoel might move to Ineos Grenadiers in 2024 in order to reinforce his bid to top the Tour de France.

“It is of course also the intention that Remco Evenepoel remains on board,” Lefevere wrote Saturday. “I asked the people of Jumbo-Visma to talk to him, which has now happened.”

Lefevere also suggested revelations this week of sponsorship interest from shopping monolith Amazon had been as much a shock to him as they were to the rest of the cycling world.

“I have no idea in what capacity Amazon will come on board. The fact is, with three parties – Soudal, Quick-Step and Visma – everyone can find their place proportionately,” he wrote. “With Amazon as a fourth party, this is no longer possible. As far as I know, there was no mention of their arrival last week. This could be a game changer.”

Deal has been brewing since before Tour de France

Meetings between top brass at Jumbo-Visma and Quick-Step accelerated while Vingegaard was winning the Tour de France.

Lefevere revealed Saturday top brass at Jumbo-Visma and Soudal-Quick-Step have been in contact since before the Tour de France.

Quick-Step top-dog Bakala and Jumbo-Visma board member Robert van der Wallen set the wheels in motion.

Evenepoel’s father Patrick – who also acts as his son’s agent – weighed in and seemingly accelerated the process.

“Bakala and Van der Wallen got along well,” Lefevere wrote. “In the meantime, there was also dissatisfaction with our team, which was allegedly not functioning well enough.

“In that context, Patrick Evenepoel spoke one-on-one with Bakala. Highly exceptional for a rider’s agent, but OK. Those two things together led to Bakala contacting Van der Wallen again.”

The penultimate stage of the Tour de France – the day Jonas Vingegaard rubber-stamped his second maillot jaune and assured Jumbo-Visma the second instalment of its grand tour trilogy – saw discussions between the two superteams develop.

A letter of intent and the end of the Lefevere era

Lefevere confirmed he’s stepping back from the day-to-day nd that Evenepoel should stay. (Photo: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Lefevere confirmed in his column previous reports that the new structure would enable him to step back from managerial duties.

It seems Jumbo-Visma chief Richard Plugge will become CEO of the new squad, Jumbo-Visma director Merijn Zeeman will be head coach, and Lefevere would switch roles to working on the supervisory board.

“We met also with Richard Plugge [at the Tour],” Lefevere wrote. “After that some time passed. I involved Quick-Step and Soudal, and Richard visited Visma. After a certain point a ‘letter of intent’ to merge was signed. The intention is that Bakala, Van der Wallen and Richard Plugge would divide the shares. I would sell mine.”

The signing of a “letter of intent” seemingly turns the biggest rumor of the summer into something of a certainty.

It also hints that Lefevere’s long rule over Belgian cycling is coming to a close.

“If Plugge becomes CEO, it will be up to him to solve the pressing problems. Not up to me anymore,” Lefevere continued. “Limiting myself to a role on the supervisory board is the role I prefer. I will be 69 years old in January. That age plays a role and I can say that I have had it a little bit in the meantime.”

Want to know more about “Soudal-Visma-Amazon” and the future of Lefevere, Remco Evenepoel and Jumbo-Visma’s grand tour toppers?

Check back Monday …