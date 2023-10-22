Lidl-Trek Finalizes Roster for Devo Team in Hunt for Next Pogačar, Evenepoel

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Lidl-Trek confirmed the full 14-rider roster for a development team designed to ensure the WorldTour squad’s stake at the top of pro cycling.

U.S. racer Cole Kessler was among the six final recruits for a Conti-level setup that will feed stars of the future into Lidl-Trek’s senior program.

“To have our own project is going to be super interesting. It will be a long-term project so we can really plan for the future of this team,” devo team manager Markel Irizar said.

“We need to have the resources that the team will need in the future.”

Teams from all ends of the peloton are piling focus into tapping fresh new riders that could work out to be the next Tadej Pogačar or Remco Evenepoel.

While some rely on a network of scouts scattered across the globe, others are focused on forging their own future superstar.

Lidl-Trek joins the likes of DSM-Firmenich, EF Education-EasyPost, Soudal Quick-Step, and Groupama-FDJ as a WorldTour team with its own development project.

L.A.-native Kessler has been touted for big things ever since he won the U.S. nationals junior time trial in 2021. The former Team Lux rider spent the past two seasons finding his Euro racing legs with the Israel-Premier Tech Academy development squad.

Kessler, 20, will be the only U.S. racer on the team in its debut season.

“Looking to our roster we have more fast guys and classics-style riders,” Irizar said. “We might miss a little bit in the long climbs, but I think we will be very good in the sprints and the cobbles. For me the most important is that we start well with a good image and that we are able to show the team spirit we have.”

Lidl-Trek’s new devo team is part of a full overhaul for the U.S.-backed outfit.

A big cash boost from incoming sponsor Lidl brings Tao Geoghegan Hart, Jonathan Milan, Andrea Bagioli, and seven more riders to the men’s senior team in 2024 in its quest to level up to the likes of Jumbo-Visma and UAE Emirates.

The Women’s WorldTour team will see the arrival of six new riders, including the Canadian twins, Eva and Isabella Holmgren.

The men’s development program was reportedly one of the franchise’s biggest priorities after Lidl became its new partner. It will be based in Deinze, Belgium, where the Trek Factory Racing service course is located.

“We are not concerned about the future, we have a very good future,” Irizar said. “I think that we are not stressed to make the highest performance straightaway. We let them grow physically and mentally, step by step.”

Lidl-Trek Development Team, 2024 roster:

Nils Aebersold (Switzerland)

Niklas Behrens (Germany)

Kristain Egholm (Denmark)

Patrick Boje Frydkjær (Denmark)

Cole Kessler (USA)

Louis Leidert (Germany)

Matteo Milan (Italy)

Liam O’Brien (Ireland)

Martin Pedersen (Denmark)

Cameron Rogers (Australia)

Jakob Soderqvist (Sweden)

Tim Torn Teutenberg (Germany)

Axandre van Petegem (Belgium)

Mats Wenzel (Luxembourg)