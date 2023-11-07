Luke Plapp Joins Jayco-AlUla as Talent-Drain Continues at Ineos Grenadiers

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Luke Plapp leaves Ineos Grenadiers ahead of time to join Jayco-AlUla in 2024.

The hotly-tipped Aussie will race with his “home” squad through 2027 in a blockbuster contract Jayco-AlUla hopes will bring the best out of the 22-year-old all-rounder.

“There’s no mistaking that Luke has incredible talent, so for us to be welcoming him to our team with a four-year contract is very exciting for everybody involved,” said team general manager Brent Copeland.

The news is the latest move in a see-saw of fortunes in the transfer market.

Jayco-AlUla bolstered its climber division and made a key signing with the return of sprinter Caleb Ewan, while Ineos Grenadiers is suffering a talent-drain with Plapp the latest top racer to take the exit door.

“It honestly does feel like I’m coming home, I’m such a proud Australian and to now be able to ride for the Australian team, it’s a real honor,” Plapp said Tuesday. “I just can’t wait to get started; the next four years are going to be amazing on this team.”

Plapp blazed into the WorldTour with Ineos Grenadiers in 2022 and impressed through his neopro season.

The momentum continued into 2023 when he defended his road race title at the Australian nationals and made a breakout ride to second overall at the winter UAE Tour.

However Plapp fell off the map from there. He lost time to concussion in May at Tour de Hongrie and didn’t make the selection for Ineos Grenadiers at any of the season’s grand tours.

There was growing rumor the 22-year-old was unhappy with life at Ineos Grenadiers, which he had been signed to through 2024.

“Luke is still a very young rider; we are motivated to work with him and have him grow with us as a team into the future,” Copeland said.

“With our strengthened climbing group for the coming season, Luke will have a good support team around him, and we are looking forward to seeing him challenge for general classification success and continue to aim for top results in time trials.”

Plapp is the sixth signing to Jayco-AlUla for the new year in a sign of its growing ambition with current captains Simon Yates, Eddie Dunbar, and Dylan Groenewegen.

The team also renewed several key domestiques into 2024, including U.S. rider Lawson Craddock.

Jayco-AlUla reinforces Aussie roots for 2024

Jayco-AlUla’s commitment to see Plapp comes good is part of its recent reinforcement of its Australian identity.

Ewan returns to the team next season after he spent five seasons earlier in his career with the GreenEdge franchise. The team will include 12 Australians in 2024, including Plapp, Ewan, and Michael Matthews.

“I can’t thank [team owner] Gerry Ryan and the team enough for this opportunity,” Plapp said. “Gerry has done so much for Australian cycling and to now be on his team and to be able to ride for him, it makes me really proud and super-grateful.

“I can’t wait to achieve great things together. It is such a great group of guys and I know so many of them already so I’m really looking forward to kicking things off well in my first race with the team.”

Talent-drain continues at Ineos Grenadiers

Plapp’s exit marks the continuation of a climber exodus from Ineos Grenadiers. He, Tao Geoghegan Hart, Pavel Sivakov, Daniel Martínez, and Ben Tulett will all part ways with the Brit crew in 2024.

The team has so far only confirmed two new arrivals for next year as it look to consolidate around Geraint Thomas, Egan Bernal, and Tom Pidcock.

Stalwart riders like Luke Rowe, Ben Swift, Laurens de Plus, and Omar Fraile saw contact renewals with Ineos Grendiers in recent weeks, while Óscar Rodríguez and U.S. sensation A.J. August have been brought in.