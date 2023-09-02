Mathieu van der Poel brings rainbows to GP Plouay: ‘Being present as world champion is the main reason’

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Mathieu van der Poel packed away his holiday wardrobe and made his new rainbow jersey ready for racing this week.

The newly crowned world champion confirmed a seven-race program that would see out a stratospheric season that already brought victories at Milan-San Remo, Paris-Roubaix, and the road worlds.

Sunday’s Bretagne Classic-Ouest France (GP Plouay) is the first stop of what will be something of a rainbow jersey victory parade for “MvdP” before he flicks into cyclocross mode.

“Being present as world champion is the main reason he’s racing. It makes little difference to his record if he wins races like Plouay or GP Fourmies, even though they are nice races,” Alpecin-Deceuninck team boss Christoph Roodhooft told Het Nieuwsblad of his captain’s late-summer calendar.

Van der Poel could happily have closed down his road season after he roared to solo victory in Glasgow last month.

He beat back arch-nemesis Wout van Aert and “the modern Merckx” Tadej Pogačar to win three of the biggest one-day races of the road program and push for the status of best classics racer of the era.

With a fifth cyclocross world title also in the bag, Van der Poel’s 2023 has already been a resounding success.

But the Dutchman’s quest for Olympic MTB gold is keeping him racing.

The Paris cross country test event September 23 is sandwiched in the middle of a series of lower-tier races through Belgium and France in Van der Poel’s forthcoming schedule.

“Mathieu absolutely wants to ride the mountain bike test event for the Olympic Games, so he had to stay busy,” Roodhooft said. “There are no specific goals, but hopefully an apple will roll out of the closet somewhere [i.e., he’ll see unexpected luck – ed].”

Always the possibility for fireworks: ‘Just cycling along anonymously is not in his character’

Van der Poel raced only once since his stunner victory in Glasgow early last month.

The 28-year-old took his fresh set of rainbow bands – white shorts and all – for a ceremonial spin around a local Dutch critérium before he went off-grid to cool his jets and level his head.

Van der Poel had left Glasgow’s “super worlds” with mixed feelings after a crash in the opening of the MTB race soured the sweetness of his first elite road world title.

“There was some decompression after the world championships. After the disappointment of the mountain bike worlds, he went on holiday for a few days,” Roodhooft said. “But since then he has started training well and I have the impression that he is doing quite well.”

Roodhooft et al may be squeezing down the expectation on their new world champion before his full-scale return to racing.

After all, Sunday’s Bretagne Classic-Ouest France won’t be a cruisey café ride. Van Aert won’t defend his 2022 title, but Christophe Laporte, Mads Pedersen, and Julian Alaphilippe will all be at the start.

But as Roohooft says, where “MvdP” goes, drama tends to follow.

“You often see top talent fade away after this phase in their career, around the age of 30, but we do everything we can to prevent that,” he said.

“Just cycling along anonymously is not in Mathieu’s character. Either he continues in the right way, or he does not continue.”