Matteo Jorgenson: ‘You Need to Take That First Win to Realize You Can Do It’

Matteo Jorgenson’s season started with a single aim, to take his first-ever win.

The American was in his fourth season as a pro, and in a contract year, and he desperately wanted to notch up that debut win to prove to himself that he was on the right path. Previous seasons had seen him flirt with victories, but 2023 was going to be his year.

It didn’t take long for that score in the “W” column to come after he roared through to win stage 3 of the Tour of Oman. A tense final day up Jabal Al Akhdhar saw him claim the overall win by a single second, setting him up perfectly for a standout spring.

“It was a super good season, my best season ever, for sure. I think I put more into it this year than I ever had before. Physically, my body was at a level where I was able to compete in races, so it all kind of came together,” Jorgenson told Velo.

“[Taking a win] was a huge step that I needed to make. You need to get that first win to realize that you’re capable of doing it. It also allowed me to do the rest of the races, the ones in the spring, all the classics those huge races, Paris-Nice with a lot more confidence in the bunch. I think a lot more, my competitors knew who I was, so I was given a bit more ability to be in the front and a little bit more respect.”

Jorgenson’s spring saw him carry that Tour of Oman form into an eighth place at Paris-Nice, top-10 finishes in debuts at the E3 Saxo Classic and the Tour of Flanders, and then finish second to Adam Yates at the Tour de Romandie.

Shortly after his Romandie result, Jorgenson detailed on social media the extra investment he’d put into his early campaign to try and hit the right notes. Where Movistar’s budget fell short in terms of providing extra training camps, Jorgenson put his own money in, even hiring a team soigneur for a month to help him out.

“I was on a contract year so I recognized it as an opportunity to move up,” he said. “For a while, you can’t really control how your body progresses, so in my first couple of years as a pro I was doing everything right, but I didn’t have the ability to win races. I just wasn’t that good. Last year at the Tour, I realized, I think I can do it. And then I had a perfect winter and preparation, I worked super hard and had the confidence that I was doing things right. I was training right.

“It made the investment really easy for me. With the difference in team budgets, I wanted to do it myself and try to at least fill in the gaps that I could control and, at least, arrive at the races in the best shape that I can.”

Matteo Jorgenson won the overall classification at the Tour of Oman (Photo: Alex Broadway/Getty Images)

Aside from having a soigneur at time, it was a lonely road for Jorgenson doing each camp on his own. While riding alone didn’t bother him too much, being away solo for weeks on end wasn’t easy.

“Personally, I like training alone anyway. It’s kind of what I prefer. For me, the riding part was actually better than a team camp, doing my own thing and be able to ride my own pace and do my efforts when I want, and pick the route etc. But it was difficult at times being alone for long periods of time,” Jorgenson said.

While at his solo camps, Jorgenson was doing just about everything for himself, so it didn’t leave too much downtime for the American to relax. When he did have some time for himself, he tried to switch off from the outside world and read instead.

“I was trying to read as much as I could and stay off my phone,” he said. “At that time, I don’t remember [what he was reading]. In January, I read a book called Breath, which is about breathing techniques, and the author studied human respiration. So that was an interesting book. I think by Romandie I was reading a book called ‘The Wager’, which is about a shipwreck.

“I like to read more scientific books because I think I get a lot out of it. That breathing book was super interesting because he taught me a lot about breathing techniques, and how you can control a lot of systems in your body just by breathing. The fiction ones I think are good for especially being at races, it kind of provides you a little bit of an escape, and you can think about something else.”

Finding the best of oneself

Matteo Jorgenson was fourth at the E3 Saxo Classic (Photo: Tim de Waele / Getty Images)

Jorgenson’s investment in himself not only reaped the rewards on the road, but it drew the attention of some major teams in the process. The 24-year-old penned a three-year deal with Jumbo-Visma in August, seeing him with the “bees” through 2026 at least.

By switching from Movistar to Jumbo-Visma, Jorgenson will have a lot more competition for leadership positions but that’s not something he’s concerned about. Whether it’s working for himself or a teammate, he just wants to find his best self.

“I was in contact with a couple different teams, and I chose Jumbo, because I think our mentalities line up the closest. From what I can tell they’re 100 percent invested in performance. And they spend most of their budget and trying to get the most out of the riders and have the most staff and perform the best,” Jorgenson told Velo. “So for me, it just seemed like an easy decision.

“I’d really like to just see the best out of myself, that’s what I’m most motivated to do. Whether that’s getting the best out of myself and helping someone else win a race or trying to do it for myself. For me, it’s more about seeing, the best version of myself. That’s what I’m most excited for and that’s kind of what gets me up in the morning.”

The move to Jumbo-Visma means that Jorgenson will team up with fellow American Sepp Kuss, who made history in September by being the first U.S. rider in a decade to win a grand tour. Kuss is five years Jorgenson’s senior, so they haven’t had any crossover in their careers, until now.

“I’m super excited. He seems like a super good dude. I don’t really know super well, we have a big difference in age. But I think it’d be really cool to be on a team with him,” he said. “I’m just looking forward to it a lot. Just to be there in the next couple of years with him and be able to race with him hopefully I think will be pretty cool.”

Plans are still to be made for the year ahead with the December training camp where most decisions will be made on racing programs. After mixing up stage racing and a small classics campaign in 2023 with good results, Jorgenson is keen to try and do it again.

As well as having one of the top stage racing squads in the world, Jumbo-Visma packs a big punch in the classics with the likes of Wout van Aert, Tiesj Benoot, and Dylan van Baarle.

Jorgenson wants to have his cake and eat it in 2024.

“We haven’t talked about it at all, so I don’t know what their plans are,” he said. “I would like to do try to do both. It just reduces the boredom and it gives me an extra challenge to kind of do both. So, I’m hoping that I’ll be able to embrace the classics and race in one-week races and race a grand tour to help someone yeah, I’m hoping to do it all.

“For me, it’s just an extra stimulus mentally to kind of have different things. You don’t have to do always the same workouts, in training, you’re not just focusing on climbing or just focusing on short efforts, you can kind of do both at different times and it just makes kind of the year more dynamic.”