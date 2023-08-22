Miami Nights win the NCL Cup Series with thrilling victory in Atlanta 

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

After a disappointing start back in April, the Miami Nights rallied in Atlanta on Sunday for a second straight win to close out the inaugural National Cycling League season and take home the overall NCL Cup Series.

The racing was engaging from the start, and just like last week came down to a final lap sprint to determine the winner, with Clever Martinez putting away the race for Miami.

His effort capped off a strong performance from Miami’s men’s squad who had their work cut out for them to get within striking distance after the Fount team put up a remarkable 99 points in the women’s race — a figure that was nearly enough to win the entire race without a single point scored by the team’s men’s side.

But even as Fount’s surprise challenge fell short, the team became the first non-NCL trade team to secure a top-two position in an NCL race.

How it unfolded

After the Denver Disruptors and Miami Nights split the first two races of the NCL season, all eyes were on them as they met one last time with the overall NCL Cup Series on the line.

For the final race of the three-part series, the NCL exchanged the the street circuits of the first two events in Miami and Denver for the smooth tarmac of the Porsche Experience Center, a technical test track for high-end cars. Coupled with humidity and 90-degree weather, and even more heat radiating off the track, it was a challenging day out.

From the gun, things didn’t conform to the Miami vs. Denver status quo that has developed in the last two races. Teams were hungry for results and were going deep early to earn points.

A trio from Fount, CCB, and Denver went off the front picking up points, and were able to stay there for a while because the technical nature of the course made it difficult to chase down breaks; the peloton bunched up at the tight turns then spread out like an accordion as riders went from hard braking to accelerating, providing an advantage to riders out front.

Eventually, it became a two-team showdown, but instead of Miami and Denver, it was Fount and CCB. They each put a rider each way out front and then used substitutions to rotate in fresh legs. It created a cycle of scoring most of the points each lap, running away from third place Miami. Meanwhile Denver, usually one of the top-two teams in both the women’s and men’s races, stayed mired low on the scoreboard.

The two-rider break lasted to the finish, with Fount’s Alia Shafi taking the 30-points on offer for the final lap and CCB coming in close behind for the 15 points for second place.

After the women’s race, Fount had 99 points to CCB’s 88 and Miami’s 37. Denver slotted into a distant fifth place at 25 points, an unfamiliar spot for the team that had until now finished in the top two for every NCL race, including both the men’s and women’s events.

A final lap showdown for the NCL Cup

Like the women, the men pushed a strong pace from the start, stringing the race out and causing a split in the bunch within the first few laps. Denver had one rider in the seven-rider break while two Miami riders made the cut.

Denver and Miami slowly climbed the leaderboard, chipping away at the sizable lead created by Fount and CCB/Foundation in the women’s race.

Having two riders in the break quickly became a crucial factor for Miami in building up a lead over Denver. However, Denver soon went on the offensive and began making up the near-20 point lead Miami had accumulated over Denver.

As the laps-to-go counter fell to single digits, Mike’s Bikes and Kelly Benefits put a rider each out front. Their teams were well out of range of the overall victory, but they could still scoop up a chunk of points and deny Miami and Denver.

Trailing close behind, Miami’s Clever Martines and Denver’s Reinardt Janse van Rensburg made the catch with a few laps remaining, setting up a four-rider sprint on the final lap with the win on the line.

The mark to beat for the overall win remained the 99 points that the Fount women’s squad established and that the Fount men were unable to build upon. Miami came into the final lap with 77 points to Denver’s 68. With points scored to 10 places on the final lap, both Denver and Miami would be able to take over the first place spot with a final lap win and a good showing from teammates in the top-10.

Janse van Rensburg was forced to lead out the sprint against Martinez, setting up a repeat of the duo’s photo-finish sprint last week in Denver that went to Martinez.

This time things wouldn’t be so close. Martinez got the jump on Janse van Rensburg, who then accidentally unclipped from his pedals while responding, leaving him to watch helplessly as Denver’s hopes for the season disappeared up the road.

Martinez took a bow as he crossed the line first, celebrating the team’s overall win in the first NCL Cup Series.

“We’re from Miami, this is nothing for us,” a cheerful Martinez said post race about the heat that had taken a toll on so many riders. “This is our playground.”

Miami led the way with 113 points, followed by Fount Cycling with 99 points, CCB/Foundation with 88 points, and Denver in fourth with 82 points.

In the overall NCL Cup Series, Miami finished with 369 points, while Denver scored 321 and Goldman Sachs/Texas Roadhouse rounded out the podium a distant third with 155 points.