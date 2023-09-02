Mischa Bredewold sprints to headline victory at GP Plouay

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Mischa Bredewold (SD Worx) crowned her young palmarès in style at the Women’s WorldTour Classic Lorient Agglomération-Trophée Ceratizit (GP Plouay).

The Dutch ace uncorked a huge powering sprint into Plouay for her 11th and biggest victory.

Bredewold emerged ahead of Marta Lach (Ceratizit WNT) and Sofia Bertizzolo (UAE ADQ) in a mobbed-out reduced sprint at the close of a race that had earlier seen her caught in a crash that sent her flying into a roadside ditch.

“The sprint was so chaotic and suited me really well. I just saw an opening, and then I had to go really early, so I’m completely dead, but I’m super happy to take the win today,” Bredewold said.

Bredewold pulled her second victory of the season from a nightmare opening to the race. The 23-year-old was catapulted into a ditch after a touch of wheels in the bunch.

“I really like this race but there’s a lot of road furniture. Of course, it’s part of the race but I also felt it was a bit dangerous. It was a bit scary today, but we managed OK,” she said. “Actually, I crashed also! I rode into the gutter, but luckily nothing serious.”

💥 YEA 💥 What a feeling to take your second individual win of the season 🔥 📸 @gettysport #wesparksuccess pic.twitter.com/PAp2hkUHLj — Team SD Worx (@teamsdworx) September 2, 2023

The day’s early break of Karolina Kumiega (UAE ADQ), Franziska Brausse (Ceratizit-WNT), and Susanne Andersen (Uno X) was given plenty of room to move early in Saturday’s grinding Women’s WorldTour classic.

Brausse dropped early, but Kumienga and Andersen lasted out front some time.

Lidl Trek, FDJ Suez, Movistar, and the Liv Teqfind team of defending champion Mavi García did all the pulling, but left it until deep into the hilly final of the race to complete the catch.

Kumienga dropped out of the break at 20km to go and left Andersen all alone. The Norwegian managed to hold off the charging bunch another 10km before the race came together.

Liane Lippert (Movistar) exploded out of the peloton over a small rise and quickly cranked out a 15 second advantage.

SD Worx and Lidl Trek briefly looked to each other to lead the chase but neither took immediate control. The hesitation gave Lippert a few more seconds advantage, but a flurry of attacks from Pfeiffer Georgi (DSM), Marlen Reusser (SD Worx), and Ashleigh Moolman Pasio (AG Insurance) brought the charging German back just 4km from the line.

Reusser tried a solo flyer into the final kilometer, but the shattered peloton roared toward the finish in Plouay as one.

Riders mobbed all over the road in the grippy false-flat sprint, but it was Bredewold who hung tough for a breakout victory.

“I felt really good today, and we had a super-strong team today, so we were really in control, and then you don’t need to waste too much energy,” Bredewold said.