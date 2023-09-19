Movistar plans for post-Annemiek van Vleuten life by signing 17-year-old rising star

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Movistar is planning for the post-Annemiek van Vleuten era by signing one of this year’s most promising juniors.

Cat Ferguson has not turned 18 yet, but the Spanish team has made sure she will race for it when she graduates out of the junior ranks.

The deal sees the young British rider join the squad as a stagiaire at the end of next season, a few months after her 18th birthday in April, and then turn pro with the team in 2025. Her contract will run through 2027 when she will still be 21.

“It’s a dream come true to soon turn pro with the Movistar Team. From our first meeting it felt like such a welcoming and family environment, with a great focus on developing my attributes at WorldTour level,” Ferguson said.

“I look forward to learning from the best and most experienced riders in the world, and couldn’t think of a better team to help me make the step up to elite cycling. First, I want to close out my junior CX and road seasons, hopefully achieving some big wins.”

While snapping up young talent while they’re still racing in the junior category has become quite common on the men’s side of the sport, it’s still relatively uncommon for the women’s side.

Ferguson is just the second female rider to be signed to a WorldTour team before they turn 18, after fellow Brit Zoe Bäckstedt signed with the EF Education-TIBCO-SVB squad at the end of last year.

Though Ferguson’s place at Movistar is secured through 2027, riders are not allowed to race in the WorldTour until they turn 18.

The 17-year-old has been one of the most impressive juniors this season, her first full year at the level, racing with the British national side and the Shibden Hope Tech Apex team.

In January, she finished sixth in the junior race at the cyclocross world championships. Her road season went even better with an early win at the Trofeo Binda Juniors, before finishing second to Izzy Sharp at Gent-Wevelgem Juniors.

Ferguson later went on to win the Tour of Flanders Juniors and the British junior time trial title. At the world championships in Glasgow, she finished second to France’s Julie Bego in the junior road race and was 10th in the time trial.

The signing of Ferguson to Movistar is an indication that the team is planning far into the future as it looks to maintain its place at the top of the sport.

When it first started racing in 2018, it was a middle of the pack team. It was then the lowest-ranked of the WorldTeams when the category was introduced in 2020.

The signing of Van Vleuten in 2021 marked a big change for the team as it set its goals higher. It also signed Emma Norsgaard and Leah Thomas that season and the trio, particularly Van Vleuten and Norsgaard, took almost all of the team’s victories across the year.

Since then, the team has been adding a small selection of key signings to bolster the strength of the squad. With Ferguson, the team could have a regular winner in its midst that can take victories across a variety of terrains.