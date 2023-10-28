Nairo Quintana Makes Shock Return to Movistar for 2024

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Nairo Quintana returned from a year in the wilderness with a contract to ride for his former Movistar team.

“Nairoman” has been out of contract and hunting for a gig since he was disqualified from the 2022 Tour de France for testing positive for tramadol and booted out of team Arkéa-Samsic.

“It’s super emotional for me to be back home,” Quintana said Saturday in a Movistar team statement.

“It’s been such a tough year. The sleepless nights, so many days of sacrifice, going on my bike and trying to keep pushing, under the rain or the scorching sun. But it was all worth it. I won’t waste this opportunity.”

Movistar broke the shocker news Saturday it had re-signed the Colombian veteran that won the long-running team its last two grand tours.

Quintana, 33, rode toward the top of the grand tour hierarchy with the Spanish squad during an illustrious eight-year spell though to 2019. However, he has been out of racing and out of favor ever since his ignominious exit from Arkéa-Samsic.

The Colombian won the Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, and three times landed on the final podium at the Tour de France with the Telefónica-backed squad. It was a period that helped boot the door down for a wave of Latin American talent that followed on his wheel tracks, and made Quintana a hero in his home country.

“I know the values of the team, the values of sport. I will give my everything do things right, and I want to help the team achieve the best results,” Quintana said.

“I’m so incredibly thankful to the Movistar Team, Telefónica, the squad, the whole squad, for this great opportunity, which I’ve been waiting for for so long. With all my heart and my legs, I’ll do my best to make them, as well as the fans, happy and proud. I hope this era now starting will be a really successful one for the team.”

Quintana’s return makes for something of a coup for Movistar.

The squad’s efforts to lure Carlos Rodríguez from Ineos Grenadiers petered out, leaving Enric Mas as the team’s sole grand tour contender – albeit one several wheels off the pace of the likes of Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogačar.

The bombshell Quintana-Movistar deal of course works perfect for both players.

Quintana has been out of work through 2023 and was spotted as a lost bystander at the recent Vuelta a España.

The climber ace was the figurehead of Movistar for more than half a decade after the squad plucked him out of the Colombian peloton, and helped the team keep a grip on more forward-thinking rivals like Team Sky.

“We’ve had a lot of beautiful memories together,” a tearful Quintana said when he left Movistar for Arkéa-Samsic at the end of 2019. “Not only for the Movistar team, but for Colombian cycling.”

Quintana was disqualified from his sixth-place finish at the 2022 Tour de France after he returned two positive samples for tramadol. The painkiller is prohibited from in-competition use by the UCI, but at the time was not on the WADA banned list. WADA is however adding tramadol to its “no-go” list for 2024.

Quintana always denied any culpability for his positive cases and appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport. The panel rejected his plea and the UCI ruling stood.

2024 will give Quintana his chance to put a lasting result on his Tour de France palmarès.