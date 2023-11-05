Nathan Van Hooydonck Feels Lucky after near-Death Experience That Ended His Career

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Nathan Van Hooydonck may have been forced to retire, but the Dutchman feels lucky after he was saved from a near-death experience earlier this year.

Van Hooydonck was driving to a gynecology appointment with his heavily pregnant wife when he fell unconscious at the wheel of his car. The vehicle was then involved in a crash with several others, but fortunately, nobody else was seriously injured.

By chance, Van Hooydonck and his wife were passing near a police station at the time of the incident, which he has no memory of, and officers rushed to attend after hearing the commotion outside. There were also a number of medically trained people nearby, too.

“I’ve had all the luck in the world,” Van Hooydonck told Dutch broadcaster NOS. “All the people who had to be there to keep me alive were there. One went to get an AED [defibrillator], someone else did the chest compressions and someone else gave mouth-to-mouth resuscitation. If one of those three care providers had taken the day off that day, it could have looked different.”

After he was transported to hospital, further examinations uncovered that he had suffered a cardiac arrest. He was placed in an artificial coma to help him recover and he had an internal defibrillator fit to correct any potential heart arrhythmias in the future.

When he was woken from his coma, Van Hooydonck still hoped that he could race and asked his father what he thought.

“I could move my arms, I could move my legs. I asked my father, usually a very positive man, and he said ‘we will see about that.’ Then I already knew enough,” he said.

The incident put an immediate end to his career, as it did with Sonny Colbrelli last year when he collapsed following a stage of the Volta a Catalunya. Several other riders have been forced to quit this year, including Sep Vanmarcke, Wesley Kreder, and Nikias Eg.

Dylan van Baarle sends message of support to Nathan Van Hooydonck (Photo: Tim de Waele / Getty Images)

Heart problems have, unfortunately, not been uncommon in cycling. In 2018, Michael Goolaerts died after suffering a cardiac arrest during Paris-Roubaix, while Belgian rider Daan Myngheer died after one during a race in 2016.

Other riders, such as Vasil Kiryienka in 2020, and Michael Rogers, Johan Vansummeren, and Gianni Meersman all in 2016, have had to quit because of heart problems.

As a result, riders undergo regular heart screenings to try and spot any issues early on before they can have tragic consequences. Van Hooydonck had undergone these regular screenings, but nothing had come up in his last one just before the start of this season.

Following his cardiac arrest, doctors discovered that he had an oversized right ventricle. With no warning that this was happening, it has left him wondering what caused it and how it came about so quickly. Doctors still don’t know the cause, but Van Hooydonck would like to know for his own peace of mind as well as the safety of his teammates.

“As a result, a cardiac arrhythmia has developed. While I was examined by the team in December and there was nothing to see. They cannot answer how that could develop in eight months,” Van Hooydonck said.

“Maybe I trained too hard? I have always asked a lot of myself. But I don’t think that is the reason. It is true that after the Covid stop there is a different way of racing. The finals start earlier, we sometimes race under very difficult conditions. Forty degrees and we just keep riding. That’s not healthy.

“It is worth investigating that thoroughly. I would like to know, especially for my teammates and other people who participate in top sports. That they know: this can happen if you do this or this. It is now a mystery.”

Though Van Hooydonck had to grapple with the disappointment of a sudden end to his career, the Dutchman’s wife gave birth to a son 10 days after the incident — and on the same day he was released from the hospital.