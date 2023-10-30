Neilson Powless: I’d like to Race Paris-Roubaix One Day, but Not When It’s Wet

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Might we see Neilson Powless racing the cobbles of Paris-Roubaix one day? He’d like to think so.

This year saw the 27-year-old tackle the rough cobbles of northern Europe for the first time since turning professional, but he stopped short of taking on the “Hell of the North”.

Paris-Roubaix is not a race that you’d expect to see Powless race, but he wants to follow in the footsteps of his fellow American Matteo Jorgenson and try it at least once — he wants to avoid the rain, though.

“I’d like to do it one day, but I don’t want to do it when it’s wet because the Ardennes are kind of dangerously close to Roubaix,” Powless told Velo. “I’d like to do it, I’d like to take a stab, but hopefully, I won’t have to sacrifice the Ardennes for it. Those races suit me really well, but Roubaix is such an iconic race. I’d like to partake one day.”

Powless’ short venture onto the cobbles reaped some good rewards with a podium at Dwars door Vlaanderen and fifth at the Tour of Flanders.

It was the best result for an American rider since Tyler Farrar finished fifth at the 2010 De Ronde and the first time in over a decade that someone from the U.S. had made it into the top 10. However, he did come out of the race wondering if he could have followed in George Hincapie’s footsteps and made it to the Flanders podium.

“The cobbled classics were great. Dwars door Vlaanderen was amazing, and Flanders was incredible. I wish I could have been on the podium there,” he said. “I feel like if I played my cards differently, I could have ended up on the podium, like going with Mads when he first went, but I thought it was too early to be alone, so I didn’t really jump on him right away.

“Then I ended up being strongest in that group on the final climb, but I just didn’t have the same punch that Wout had and Mads, so maybe I just need to not be afraid to just to shoot for glory. In the end.”

Neilson Powless scored the best finish for an American in 13 years at the Tour of Flanders (Photo: Tim de Waele / Getty Images)

In the end, it came down to experience, something that is particularly key when it comes to the cobbled classics. Throughout his career, Powless has been keen to experience as many different races as possible and he’s ticked most of them off.

“You just learned from every race you do, and at the cobbled classics that’s just multiplied because it’s so crazy,” Powless said. “The more races you do when you’re young, the better. I think at this point in my career, I’ve done just about every race. I just haven’t raced the Giro, and I haven’t raced Paris-Roubaix. But apart from those two have pretty much done it all and I’ve learned something from every race that I’ve done. Every time I go back to a race now, it’s going to become the second or third time I’m doing them.”

A journey of discovery

Now about to enter his seventh season as a professional, after turning pro in 2018, Powless has grown massively as a bike rider. He has scored big at some of the top races on the calendar with his Clásica San Sebastián victory in 2021 arguably the best result of his career.

Arguably, given his spring campaign, this season was a far bigger one for Powless than his 2021 or 2022 efforts. However, Powless believes that he has a lot more potential to tap into and he can hold his form better with the lessons he’s learned from this season.

“It’s been a discovery year for myself. It gives me a lot of motivation for the next few years, because a lot of the races I was doing the first time and trying to learn from and found myself in a position that I could try to go for some results as well,” he told Velo. “I think next year, I’ll hopefully be able to avoid some of the pitfalls I fell into this year and get some better results next year.”

Neilson Powless went for the Tour de France polka-dot jersey but missed out. (Photo: Joan Cros García – Corbis/Getty Images)

Powless will have plenty of time to keep progressing as a rider after penning a new contract with EF Education-EasyPost that will see him with the team through 2027.

For Powless, making those steps forward does not involve major changes to how he works and trains. Instead, it’s about trying to find that happy medium between pushing hard and giving his body a chance to recover.

In the past, he’s found himself living too much in the moment of good form and not thinking about the long term. Each year he’s been able to reign it in a bit, but he thinks that there’s still more work to do in that respect so he doesn’t run out of steam too early on.

“I think I overdid it at the altitude camp this year. I did kind of struggle to get back to my fitness from that camp,” he said. “That’s kind of story of my life, just always tend to gain fitness pretty quickly. And then I end up overdoing it because I’m too excited. But each year, I train easier, and I get better.

“I think it’s an interesting, interesting path of learning that I’m on. Next year again, I hope I can extend that spring fitness out a bit longer. I came into the season really hot in January, I thought I was training easier than I normally do and I ended up being better than I normally am. But I felt like I was at my limit by the time I got to the Ardennes.

“I feel like it’s such a fine line because you don’t want to be lackadaisical, but maybe a little bit more of that’ll help me in the future.”