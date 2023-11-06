New EF Education-Cannondale women’s team adds Carmen Small as sport director

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Carmen Small will join forces with her former Jumbo-Visma colleague Esra Tromp again after signing as a sport director with the new EF Education-Cannondale team.

Small has spent the last two seasons with Jumbo-Visma but it was announced in September that she and a raft of other staff, who were primarily female, would leave the team at the end of the year.

The American squad is a new creation — separate from the current EF Education-TIBCO-SVB squad that is set to close at the end of this year — and it has started from scratch with its roster and most of its support staff.

“I think I’ve found a good home,” Carmen says. “It’s an American team and I’m an American. Even though the team is European-based and we have a strong, international roster, this is super nice for me because I’ve only ever been on foreign teams. It’s really nice to think about going to US nationals. I’ve never gotten to do nationals as a director, so I’m super excited about that.

“When Esra approached me about this team, it was super interesting because it’s a first-year program. I had experience with Team Virtu to build that team up so I’m not new to the game of new teams but this was nice because while, of course, EF Education-Cannondale has the infrastructure set up from the men’s side, it’s a blank slate. That gives you the opportunity to build and create something new and see what you can develop out of it. That was interesting to me.”

Tromp had already quit the Dutch squad in April and was announced in August as the new team manager at EF Education-Cannondale. Small said that returning to work with Tromp was a key reason for her moving to the American team for next year.

“Working with Esra, I’ve only had positive experiences,” Small said. “I believe in her. She’s an incredible manager. She really knows how to bring out the best in people and how to foster the goodness in a team. Getting to work with Esra was number one.

“One thing I’ve learned as a fundamental is that you have to have each other’s backs. That’s not just riders, that’s also the staff. You want to create an environment that’s helpful. Maybe on paper it’s not your job to go do a certain task but you want to help your teammate and so you just do it. I think Esra and I see eye to eye on that. We both want to build an environment where we’re all helping each other to be successful.”

Small is a former rider and she has worked as a sport director after making an immediate retirement following a major crash at the 2017 Ronde van Drenthe. She suffered a serious concussion as a result of the crash, which left her with lingering health issues.

The now 43-year-old initially worked with Team Virtu, where she had been racing prior to her retirement, and stayed there until 2019. She moved to Ceratizit-WNT for two seasons before moving to Jumbo-Visma for the 2022 season.

Prior to her racing career, Small worked as a teacher and she believes plenty of the skills she learned then are transferrable to life as a sport director.

“Being a DS is, in a lot of ways, very similar to being a teacher. You have to be organized. You have a lesson plan, a race plan. But it’s also about keeping riders accountable. Are you doing your homework? That’s a big part of cycling and women’s cycling especially is growing and growing and growing,” she said.

“You see more and more that we need to keep changing and keep improving the small things to improve the overall. Because it’s definitely getting faster and faster every year and the sport is becoming more and more professional. And as the salaries increase, the expectations also need to increase. What do we expect the riders to do and perform? And that in part comes down to what are you doing at home? Are you doing your homework?”