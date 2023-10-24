One Last Joyride: Should Geraint Thomas Return to the Classics before He Retires?

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Should Geraint Thomas return for a “YOLO” run through the northern classics before he retires, or should he put his grinta into his grand tour goals?

As far as “G” is concerned, the answer is “Yes” now that he’s heading into his final years of racing.

“I want to continue to be highly competitive in anything really; maybe look at going to the classics again or ride GC in grand tours, or help whoever is going to be the next guy coming through,” Thomas said Monday. “I just want to have a positive impact on the team.”

Thomas will race with Ineos Grenadiers through 2025 and then likely hang up his wheels after 18 years as a pro.

Would a return to the bumpy northern spring that he once animated be a waste of the Welshman’s limited time and resources?

Few can thread the needle through the classics and grand tours, and when you’re racing the likes of Mathieu van der Poel, Wout van Aert, Tadej Pogačar, and Jonas Vingegaard, there’s no room for turning up at 80 percent.

What would mean more for Thomas’ palmarès, a line that pairs up with his victory at the 2015 E3 Harelbeke, or something to complement his 2018 Tour de France title?

The answer is perhaps obvious. Grand tours trump almost everything.

They bring the biggest bang to sponsors and biggest bragging rights to teams. And for Ineos Grenadiers, they bring a chance of salvation for a former grand tour-topping squad that’s gotten lost in the wheels of Jumbo-Visma and UAE Emirates.

But perhaps that’s not the point.

After 14 years with Sky/Ineos, can’t Thomas just take one last joyride through his favorite roads of the pro cycling calendar?

Team talisman not team leader?

Ineos Grenadiers relies on Thomas’ experience as much as his legs. (Photo: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Thomas has finished on steps of the podium at both the Tour and Giro d’Italia in the past two seasons. His time as a GC captain clearly isn’t done.

Heck, he was only one time trial away from winning the maglia rosa before Primož Roglič usurped him in Italy this spring.

But there’s a logjam at the top.

It’s hard to see Thomas tipping himself to beat Vingegaard, Roglič, Pogačar, and Remco Evenepoel at next summer’s Tour de France. An abject ride through the Vuelta a España this summer throws doubt into the veteran’s consistency in the attrition of three-week racing.

But after his heartbreaking second-place at the Giro d’Italia this spring the 37-year-old still has business with three-week racing.

And Ineos Grenadiers has business returning to the world of grand tour racing. Even after the exit of Tao Geohegan Hart and a whole team car of climbers, the squad has visions of leader’s jerseys with riders like Carlos Rodríguez and Tom Pidcock.

For team principal Rod Ellingworth, Thomas seems primarily a talisman and guiding light for the stable of young Ineos stars.

“‘G’ is such an integral part of our team’s set-up and rider culture. Not only has he won some of the biggest races in the world, but he’s also shown he’s a true champion off the bike, through the crucial role he plays across the wider team and with the younger riders,” Ellingworth said.

Meanwhile, the Welshman’s role as a grand tour leader is vague.

“The team’s ambition is to again stand on the top step of the Tour de France podium and Geraint is going to play an integral part in realising that goal as we bring through a crop of young and exciting talent at the Ineos Grenadiers,” Ellingworth continued.

‘I still just love riding my bike’

Thomas went solo for victory in the 2015 E3 Harelbeke. He finished third at Gent-Wevelgem two days later. (Photo: Tim de Waele/Corbis via Getty Images))

Thomas won E3 Harelbeke and hit top-10s in both Paris-Roubaix and Tour of Flanders.

At his classics peak, Thomas was a threat for most one-days he started, and revelled in the “get blown into a ditch, get mud in your eyelids” mayhem.

But Thomas’ heyday as a burly one-day star was close to a decade ago. He won Harelbeke in 2015 and faded out of the one-day frame thereafter.

He’s now a svelte grand tour racer with an engine designed for Alpine climbs and long time trials, not the lung-burster accelerations needed to barrel up the Koppenberg and across the Trouée d’Arenberg.

Pogačar is able to bring classics and grand tour greatness into his physiologically freakish profiles. But very few others would consider taking both the northern classics and the summer grand tours seriously. Trying to do both things well stretches a rider thin and can lead to failure at both.

But hey, Thomas has ridden more than a dozen years as domestique, leader, captain, and cheerleader for Ineos Grenadiers. He owes them next to nothing.

Thomas might choose to spend spend his final two years on a wild whirlwind tour of the races he loves, and the team would be hard-placed to stop one of its longest-serving, longest-loved employees.

“I am really delighted to extend my time as an Ineos Grenadier. I still just love riding my bike – racing and training with the boys – every single aspect of it,” Thomas said.

If Thomas gets results in his 2024 and 2025 joyride, it’s a bonus. And if he can share some wisdom with Ineos Grenadiers’ stable of fresh-faced young stars along the way, he’s hit the jackpot.