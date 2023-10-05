Origin Stories: Thor Hushovd Won 100 races in a Row as a Junior on a $20 Bike

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Thor Hushovd is keeping busy in retirement with a variety of ambassador roles, TV appearances, and the overall positive vibe of enjoying the good life after a long and fruitful pro racing career that included a world title and Tour de France success.

Yet how did it all start for the 45-year-old from Norway?

The “Bull from Grimstad” is renowned as Norway’s greatest cycling export, and hit a long list of “firsts” by winning the 2010 elite men’s world road cycling title and the record number of stage victories across the grand tours for a Scandinavian rider.

Like any elite WorldTour pro, cycling began as a passion project for Hushovd.

In a new series on Velo, we asked him about his “first bike, first win and first contract.” The answers reveal the character that made him such a big winner.

First bike: ‘A DBS my dad bought for $20’

Velo caught up with Hushovd during the recent Arctic Race of Norway, where he was working as a race ambassador. He patiently posed for photos and signed autographs for every young kid who asked.

After all, that’s how any aspiring professional begins their career.

What was Hushovd’s first bike?

Like much of his narrative, very Norwegian.

“It was a Norwegian brand, DBS,” Hushovd explained. “It was dark red.”

DBS is a Norwegian brand of bikes dating back more than a century. Den Beste Sykkel (translated to “The Best Bike”) was the first bike for many youngsters growing up in his hometown of Grimstad on the Norwegian coast.

“My dad bought it for me second-hand,” Hushovd told Velo. “He paid 200 Norwegian crowns, which was about $20. He was a teacher, so we didn’t have the money to buy a brand-new bike. So he said you will get this one until you prove to me that you like the sport, and I will get you a new one, which he did.”

First win: ‘I won the next 100 races’

Hushovd, center, won the U23 world TT title in 1998, a result that catapulted him into the pro ranks. (Photo: PATRICK KOVARIK/AFP via Getty Images)

Racing and winning comes easy for most top WorldTour pros.

Ask many of them, and the answer is they usually won the first race they lined up for.

Sometimes the pro victories dry up as the competition inevitably increases at the very top of professional racing, but most pros were usually the best junior riders in their respective home towns, counties, regions, and even nations.

That was certainly the case of Hushovd, who became a legendary child prodigy in Norwegian cycling.

“My first win? It was a time trial in my city, a 5km TT,” Hushovd said. “I won and I said, ‘Oh I like this.'”

Norway already had one legend in the form of Dag Otto Lauritzen, who also hailed from Hushovd’s same hometown. Lauritzen won a bronze medal in the 1984 Olympic road race in Los Angeles, and was the first Norwegian to win a stage at the Tour de France.

Many of his marks Hushovd would later surpass.

It was obvious that Hushovd — built like a rugby player — could churn the pedals. As a junior rider, he was often a man among boys.

Once he won his first race, Hushovd raced unbeaten across the junior Norwegian ranks for nearly three years.

“And I won the next 100 races,” Hushovd said. “Seriously, I think in total it was 118 straight races. It was from all the races I did, from 10, 11, 12, and into the spring when I was 13.”

Who beat him then? He cannot remember, but Hushovd was destined for bigger things.

First pro contract: Crédit Agricole in 1999

Hushovd joined Crédit Agricole in 1999 and raced until 2014, with the 2010 world title as his crowning achievement. (Photo: Lars Ronbog/FrontzoneSport via Getty Images)

Hushovd came of age in the late 1990s, just as the Internet was taking off. But power meters, Strava accounts, and online trainers were still a thing in the future.

To get noticed as a U23 rider with the hopes of earning a pro contract, a rider needed to post results. And Hushovd did just that.

The high-water mark came with the world U23 individual time trial victory in 1998. He beat a French rider named Frédéric Finot by 3 seconds, who would go on to have a 10-year pro career. Also in that field were riders such as future Tour de France winner Cadel Evans and American Dave Zabriskie.

The U23 stripes opened door for his first pro contract.

“That was with Crédit Agricole, in 1999,” Hushovd said. “I had my national coach who helped me secure that contract … and the rest is history.”

Hushovd joined the French squad as a stagiaire in September, 1999, and lined up with new teammates that included Stuart O’Grady, Jens Voigt, Chris Boardman, and fellow Scandinavian Magnus Bäckstedt.

A natural time trialist and burly sprinter, Hushovd would go on to have a legendary pro career. Among his many accolades, he was the first Norwegian to lead the Tour de France, and first Scandinavian to win the world title in 2010. Other milestones included victories in all three grand tours, 10 Tour stage wins, and the Tour’s green points jersey on two occasions.

He retired in September, 2014, hitting almost all of his career goals. Despite winning Paris-Roubaix espoirs, he hit the podium four times in cycling’s monuments, but never won Paris-Roubaix despite finishing second and third.

Hushovd said his Norwegian cycling roots prepared him for the demands of the European peloton.

“Racing and training in Norway makes you tough, because you have to ride in the rain. If you have to wait for the sun, you have to wait two weeks, then you never ride your bike,” Hushovd told Velo. “I know it helped me in my racing career. I never cared if it was a raining or not. That’s a little bit of an advantage for Norwegian riders.”

These days, Hushovd is retired and living along the sunny shores of the Côte d’Azur.