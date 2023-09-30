Primož Roglič Confirms He Will Leave Jumbo-Visma

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Primož Roglič confirmed Saturday he will leave Jumbo-Visma at the end of this season.

Roglič told reporters ahead of the Giro dell’Emilia he will leave the Dutch team that helped him win this year’s Giro d’Italia and three titles at the Vuelta a España.

“I can just definitely confirm that I will leave the team, but we want to tell all the details where after the races that I do,” Roglič said ahead of the Italian classic Saturday morning. “First I’m here to race. I’ll be focused here and then we’ll do the next moves.”

Jumbo-Visma was quick to back-up Roglič’s mic-drop with a post on Twitter / X.

The Slovenian was signed to the team through 2025, though a buyout clause in his contract makes an early exit to a big-money suitor a possibility.

“After a memorable ride together, Team Jumbo-Visma grants Primož Roglič the opportunity to pursue his ambitions elsewhere in the future. First, all focus will be on the upcoming Italian races. Gremo,” read the team message.

Also read: Why Primož Roglič Needs to Leave Jumbo-Visma

Roglič has been center of contract speculations for the past month. The 33-year-old has been linked to seemingly half the WorldTour, including Ineos Grenadiers, Bahrain-Victorious, Movistar, Lid-Trek, and Bora-Hansgrohe.

The news comes in the backdrop of reports that Jumbo-Visma will merge with Soudal Quick-Step in 2024 in a deal that could torpedo Roglič’s dream to complete his own grand tour trilogy by winning the Tour de France.

Roglič would likely slide below two-time maillot jaune Jonas Vingegaard and Belgian sensation Remco Evenepoel in the hierarchy of the possible “Soudal-Visma-Amazon” superteam.

That possibility would sting after Roglič got surly at seeing Sepp Kuss and Vingegaard usurp him at the recent Vuelta a España.

At the age of 33, Roglič is racing the clock to top the Tour de France and is likely looking for a team where he can enjoy sole GC leadership.

Winning the iconic yellow jersey would complete his jam-packed palmarès, which already includes the Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Olympic time trial, Liège-Bastogne-Liège, and a huge list of WorldTour stage races.

Roglič ends a chapter in his career by calling time on Jumbo-Visma.

He joined the Dutch team in 2016 not long after he’d hung up his ski-jumping apparel and helped the blossoming superteam become a grand tour force. He won stages in each of his first four grand tours before his breakout victory at the 2019 Vuelta a España.

The Slovenian is expected to end his Jumbo-Visma career with the Italian typtich of Giro dell’Emilia, Tre Valli Varesine (October 3), and Il Lombardia (October 7).