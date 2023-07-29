Remco Evenepoel lays warning for road worlds with Clásica San Sebastián victory

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step) outkicked Pello Bilbao (Bahrain Victorious) to win the Clásica San Sebastián in clinical fashion Saturday.

The Belgian launched out of his Basque rival’s wheel in the final sprint and in the process, claimed a record-equaling third victory in the race.

Alexander Vlasov (Bora-Hansgrohe) came across the line third. The American 2021 San Sebastián champion Nielson Powless (EF Education-EasyPost) led home the chasers for fourth place, 2:50 back.

“I really love this race. The fans are amazing. But I have to say today they were screaming a bit more for Pello than for me on the climb. But I understand, he is a Basque rider,” Evenepoel said at the finish, smiling. “It was super nice to race the final with him.”

Evenepoel’s stunner win in San Sebastián shows him to be in top form ahead of a blockbuster summer.

Next weekend the 23-year-old makes his rainbow jersey defense at road worlds in Glasgow. From there, he moves on to the Vuelta a España, where he hopes to claim a second-straight maillot rojo over Jumbo-Visma double-threat Jonas Vingegaard and Primož Roglič.

“This is super good for the head and for the motivation to start the second part of the season like this, and also to go to Glasgow next week,” Evenepoel said.

Action on the Erlaitz, selection on the Mendizorrotz

The final of Saturday’s Clasica all kicked off on the grim slopes of the Erlaitz climb, 75km out.

Evenepoel attacked out of the bunch toward the summit of the 10 percent climb before Alberto Bettiol (EF Education EasyPost), Vlasov, and Bilbao also came across.

The quartet bridged to breakaway survivors Romain Bardet (DSM) and Nathan van Hooydonck (Jumbo-Visma) on the fast Erlaitz descent, and the chasing peloton became doomed to a failed chase.

Riders from six different teams in the break meant there were stacks of racers in the peloton working to disrupt the chase for their breakaway teammates. Movistar and Lidl-Trek led the effort to catch the charging escape, but the gap never came down.

Evenepoel was on a mission once he made it to the front of the race. The white-skinsuited Belgian bullet put the power in the break, and piled pressure on through the climbs.

Bardet and Van Hooydonck were first to pop out of the lead group after they’d been in the break nearly all day. Bettiol was then dispatched 40km out as Evenepoel towed Vlasov and Bilbao over the Mendizorrotz climb.

Felix Gall (Ag2r Citröen) and Bilbao’s teammate Mikel Landa (Bahrain Victorious) left it late to try to bridge across, but never got far before they were reeled back by a small chasing peloton.

Evenepoel can’t drop Bilbao on the Murgil

By the base of the kingmaker Murgil climb, Evenepoel, Vlasov, and Bilbao had three minutes of a gap and the race for the podium was over.

Evenepoel looked the strongest all day long and started to squeeze the pressure on his rivals in the final stretches of the 3km climb.

Bilbao looked like he was swinging, but it was Vlasov that was first to drop on the crowd-packed climb. Evenepel kept piling on over the summit but couldn’t drop home rider Bilbao as the Basque clung to the wheel.

The twosome rolled together through the final to keep Vlasov at bay and went under the final-kilometer banner together to set up the city center sprint.

Bilbao was maneuvered into first wheel and Evenepoel kicked out of his draft to claim his third victory in the race, putting him level in the record books with Marino Lejarreta.

🔥 SPRINT DE INFARTO 🔥@EvenepoelRemco 🆚 @PelloBilbao1990 🫡 UNA KLASIKA HISTÓRICA 🫡 ➡️ EVENEPOEL iguala en victorias a Marino Lejarreta 🔝 😤 Azkeneko metroak… ZORIONAL BI TXAPELDUNEI 🙌🏻#Klasikoa2023 pic.twitter.com/ypBCoKvFyE — Donostiako Klasikoa (@dklasikoa) July 29, 2023

“I took the rhythm on the Murgil, I put in a hard rhythm, which I thought I could keep until the top,” Evenepoel said afterward.

“I saw the last time only Pello was with me. I know he is fast. I was actually a bit surprised with my sprint because Pello is one of the fastest climbers of the bunch. I think I had still super good legs for the last sprint.”

Evenepoel will wear his 2023 rainbow jersey one last time Sunday at the 1.1 Circuito de Getxo. From there, all roads lead to Glasgow.