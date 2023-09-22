Video interview: Remco Evenepoel on developing youngsters and his world champion season

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Sometimes, things don’t quite go according to plan. Heck, you only need to look as far as the first few stages of this year’s Vuelta to realize that. It’s a perfect example: torrential rain, floods, high winds, lack of street lighting, and, finally, that crash for Remco Evenepoel due to questionable decisions regarding where to place a finish line. It’s been a poor start to the last grand tour of the season.

Now, you may be asking yourself why I’ve started an introduction to an interview by blathering on about things not going according to plan. Because it’s down to one of two reasons: either I’m looking for a connection that isn’t there, or I’m just trying to find a bloody good excuse.

In that period between the Tour de France finishing and the “Super” Worlds Championships kicking off in Glasgow this year sat the Basque race, the Classica San Sebastian. For me, it’s my local race, which I’ve always treated as a sign that my summer holiday is about to start. This year, though, the holiday got pushed back. While packing the car with camping equipment, I got a text from a friend in the know, “Dave, do you fancy interviewing Remco in San Sebastian tomorrow morning?” Well, you don’t say no, do you?

Since that morning, when I sat with Remco, this interview has been sitting on my hard drive, gathering dust. Not because I’ve been away in the mountains, camping with the family. But because, in this instance, it was just like the first few stages of the Vuelta, something did not quite go according to plan. In this case, the focusing of the lens (a new one, I’ll have you know). The outcome of that focusing issue is a slightly blurry Remco. Damn it!

I’ve been through this video multiple times, angry at myself for the mistake and angry for not noticing or checking the camera throughout the interview. But as someone who’s a one-man band when it comes to being out and about filming, these things happen.

Luckily, the good people over at the Soudal Quick-Step team have come to my rescue with B-roll. Glorious, glorious b-roll to cover my terrible mistake. With it, the video interview has been rescued. My Macbook’s trash is one file lighter, and the Velo site is one video fuller.

This interview is a little out of date in a couple of places. There’s a small amount of San Sebastian chit-chat, but the rest, from food tips to Belgian bar recommendations, can surely be classed as timeless content. Can’t they?

He also touches on his relationship with his Belgian-Moroccan wife, Oumi, and his favorite Moroccan food. This interview was recorded before the recent earthquake there.

The couple is collecting donations for the Flanders Red Cross to support the people of Morocco. They posted this on Instagram:

“Together, we want to make a difference for the victims and locals affected by the earthquake in Morocco.❤️🇲🇦

Therefore, we are launching a donation campaign of which the total amount collected together will go to the @rodekruisvlaanderen who are providing help to the affected through their international network.⛑️

People who have donated will be able to enter a competition to win an exclusive personally signed race item.

More info on our donation campaign via the link in our bio.

Oumi & Remco”

You can donate here.

So here we have it, a late, dusted-down interview with a generational talent, a 23-year-old who has two Liege-Bastogne-Liege wins, three Donostia San Sebastian Klasikoa wins, a road world championship title, is this year’s time trial world champion, and a grand tour win under his belt, with more stage wins delivered already at this year’s Vuelta.