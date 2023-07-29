Remco Evenepoel vows to match ‘unbelievable level’ of Vingegaard, Pogačar ahead of Tour de France 2024

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Remco Evenepoel vowed he’d reach the level of grand tour dominators Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogačar ahead of their popcorn-worthy clash at the 2024 Tour de France.

And what’s more, he asserted he’d be wearing a Quick-Step-branded team jersey when he takes on the “big two” next summer in France.

“It’s up to me to use one year of work to put big steps forward to come close to those two crazy guys,” Evenepoel told the press Friday. “They’re super good riders. I hope to be up there with them next year.”

Vingegaard and Pogačar were an echelon ahead of the chasers at this year’s Tour de France. The 10-minute time gap between newly-crowned champion Vingegaard and third-place Adam Yates said it all.

Evenpoel was watching, and was impressed.

The 23-year-old said Friday he’d have to dig deep to reach the mega-watt power Vingegaard and Pogačar brought to this year’s Tour de France.

“It’s a very difficult question [if I could match them]. We’ll know next year probably,” Evenepoel told the media of his grande boucle debut.

“If I believe the watts per kilo calculations, they’re numbers I’ve pushed already. But it’s about day after day at the Tour. I think they achieved an unbelievable, an unbelievable level this year – an incredible level.”

Team transfer rumors ‘a bit of small bullshit’

Evenepoel asserted Friday he’s not leaving Quick-Step and Patrick Lefevere in 2024. (Photo: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Mouths are already watering already for the 2024 Tour. Evenepoel’s debut next July could break the lockdown that Vingegaard and Pogačar have imposed over the maillot jaune.

Evenepoel was keen to beat back rumors over what team’s jersey he’d be wearing for his highly anticipated race through France.

Tongues wagged all season that Ineos Grenadiers were sniffing hard after Evenepoel’s signature, and that the world champion was dissatisfied at Soudal Quick-Step’s climber support.

Evenepoel dismissed the discussions in trademark fashion when he spoke at a team-organized press conference Friday.

“It’s funny, because from the outside, you guys know more than I do myself. There are things going around that I’m even not aware of, and that my entourage and my family don’t know about,” Evenepoel said.

“Mentally I’m strong enough to focus on what I have to do in the summer that is coming. There’s no reason to be unhappy here – it’s all a bit of small bullshit that is going around.”

A long peak to defend San Sebastián, road worlds, Vuelta a España titles

Evenepoel races for the last time in his 2023 rainbow jersey at Donostia San Sebastian. (Photo: Chris Auld / Velo)

Team boss Patrick Lefevere is likely to bolster his bench with a more GC-focussed squad in 2024.

Sprinter Fabio Jakobsen confirmed he would be leaving this season, and Soudal Quick-Step’s former figurehead Julian Alaphilippe is rumored to be on the way out.

Evenepoel will see some insight into what he’ll face at next year’s Tour de France, albeit without any reinforced mountain roster, at the approaching Vuelta a España.

Vingegaard confirmed last week he’s doubling his successful Tour de France title defense with a push at Evenepoel’s red jersey.

“It will change nothing,” Evenepoel said of Vingegaard’s surprise announcement. “I think it’s nice to have the two-time winner of the Tour de France also in the mix. I’m looking forward to race to racing against him.”

I will be back and ready to defend my title in La Vuelta 2023!! 🔴🔥🐺 Looking forward to a new battle on the beautiful Spanish roads! 🇪🇸🚀 Nos vemos en Barcelona! 🫡💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/yqy7Cy6Wyd — Remco Evenepoel (@EvenepoelRemco) July 10, 2023

The reigning Tour and Vuelta champions have never faced off over three weeks, and haven’t once shared a startline in 2023.

Last season saw the two go 1:1 across early season stage racing, but with Jumbo-Visma also taking Primož Roglič back to Spain, the Dutch crew will be capable of bullying the race.

Not that Evenepoel cares.

“If you’re already scared, it’s better not to start,” he said.

“Jumbo-Visma has a team to control the Vuelta. Let them do it, and I will try to follow. They have the two top favorites at the start, although I also count myself among them. In any case, it will be a nice learning experience for the next years.”

But before the Vuelta?

Evenepoel has got titles to defend at Saturday’s Clásica San Sebastián and next weekend’s worlds road race.

He conceded Friday his form is a few watts short of that which took him on a 25km raid on the rainbow jersey in Wollongong last summer, but that all the data was pointing in the right direction for a long San Sebastián-world championships-Vuelta peak.

“I’ll do my best in San Sebastián, I want to enjoy it as much as possible. This classic is very important to me. If I can win again, it will make me a joint record holder [with three victories]. That’s great motivation,” Evenepoel said.

And for Evenepoel, Saturday’s Basque classic will close a chapter on his time in the rainbow jersey of 2023 world champion.

“I’m going to enjoy my last hours in this jersey … although deep down I have the silent hope that this is not my last race in this beautiful jersey,” he admitted Friday.

For Evenepoel, “Project Tour 2024” will be executed in Soudal Quick-Step-labelled rainbow bands.

