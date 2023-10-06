Reports: Merger Between Soudal Quick-Step and Jumbo-Visma is Canceled

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

The blockbuster merger between Soudal Quick-Step and Jumbo-Visma has been canceled, according to reports through the Belgian and Dutch press.

Sporza, Het Nieuwsblad, and Wielerflits all stated Friday the so-called “mega-merger” that stood to shake the entire WorldTour has been thrown in the trash-can due to dissatisfaction among several stakeholders in the deal.

The news comes after weeks of speculation and uncertainty for scores of riders and staff that stood to be “left over” by the merger.

Only Thursday, Remco Evenepoel stated Quick-Step riders have “zero information” about their futures.

It now appears Soudal Quick-Step will remain under the ownership of Czech investor Zdenek Bakala through 2025, with Patrick Lefevere continuing in his current role as head of the “Wolfpack”.

The reversal of plans for the much-discussed team fusion leaves Jumbo-Visma still hunting title sponsorship.

Jumbo supermarket chain is due to remove its stake from the squad in 2024, leaving team manager Richard Plugge with a serious sponsor deficit. Online retail giant Amazon is reported to still be interested in becoming involved in Plugge’s grand tour-crushing squad.

While the “Wolfpack” seems set to ride on, Evenepoel’s future remains unclear. He’s been linked to Ineos Grenadiers all summer and is known to have met earlier this month with Jumbo-Visma.

Reports on Friday indicate Bakala’s previous intent to pour cash into Evenepoel’s Tour de France goals have been canned, so putting a big bold questionmark over the Belgian star’s future with Lefevere’s team.

Meanwhile, Jumbo-Visma cornerstone Primož Roglič confirmed Friday his switch to Bora-Hansgrohe for 2024, leaving the Dutch team short of one of its lead riders.

Evenepoel’s arrival in 2024 would make for a major coup for Plugge as a co-captain alongside Tour de France dominator Jonas Vingegaard.

Friday’s reported scrapping of the “mega-merger” seems just the latest chapter in this ever-evolving drama.

Don’t be surprised by more twists in the tale.