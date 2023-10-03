Rider transfers: Avenir Winner to UAE, Sénéchal to Arkea-Samsic, Bouhanni to Retire

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

The rider market remains active despite the rumored merger between Jumbo-Visma and Soudal Quick-Step.

Despite many teams waiting on the sidelines to if and how the fusion will shake out, others are still building out their respective 2024 rosters.

One of the top signings is a three-year deal for Mexican rider Isaac Del Toro to join UAE Team Emirates. The 19-year-old from Baja California beat back American Matthew Riccitello to win the Tour de l’Avenir in August.

Del Toro is the first Mexican rider to hit the WorldTour in decades, and he overcame a broken femur to in 2022 to hit third in the Giro Ciclistico della Valle d’Aosta and fourth in the Trofeo Alcide Degasperi along with his historic victory at l’Avenir.

“It is an honor to be joining UAE Team Emirates. I feel very proud to be welcomed as a part of this great family. It is something incredible to describe and I will give my best over the next years,” Del Toro said. “I have a lot to learn and a huge appetite to start that process and develop within the team. It’s what I’ve always dreamed of to get to this moment and I’m very excited for what the future holds. At the same time I’d like to thank all the people who have helped me in reaching this important objective in my life, and I look forward to sharing with them this new chapter.”

Another big move is the arrival of Florian Sénéchal to the rebranded Arkea-B&B Hotels for 2024.

The French rider’s contract was up at Soudal Quick-Step, and he moves to the French WorldTour team that’s in need of some experienced riders who can deliver results.

Sénéchal will figure in the leadout train of Arnaud Démare as well as have freedom to lead in the spring classics.

“I liked the freedom he intends to give me sometimes, the mission he wants to entrust to me in Arnaud Démare’s future train of sprinters,” he said. “I am coming back to France, in training that listens to me and which also wants to continue to grow. Arnaud will be a great leader, I know it. Our agreement will quickly bear fruit.”

The team will also see the departure of Nacer Bouhanni. The 33-year-old French sprinter confirmed he will retire at the end of 2023. He won 70 victories in his career, including stages at the Giro d’Italia and Vuelta a España.

EF Education-EasyPost signed Markel Beloki, the talented junior Spanish rider who is the son of ex-pro and two-time Tour de France podium finisher Joseba Beloki.

“Markel has proven to be the dominant junior in Spanish racing,” said EF Education-EasyPost CEO Jonathan Vaughters. “He has set all-time records on climbs across the Basque Country, bettering many riders who have gone on to do some pretty incredible things in grand tours. And he is a big, strong kid, not a tiny little climber. He’s Spanish national time trial champion.

“He has clearly inherited everything that his father had in his racing days and, and maybe even more. He is an excellent bike handler, who knows how to read races. The challenge for us is just going to be making sure that we nurture him carefully. This will be the first time we have ever taken a junior directly into the WorldTour ranks. We believe that Markel has an incredible future in front of him.”

The team also confirmed the arrival of Clara Emond to EF Education-Cannondale. She is a bar-accredited lawyer and is currently wrapping up her master’s degree thesis on the rights of athletes.

“She’s pretty new to the sport. That’s a bit of a gamble but sometimes you have this feeling that a rider may become one of the better riders in the peloton and quite quickly,” said team manager Esra Tromp. “With Clara, we spoke about how to develop her. Part of developing is working on your skills that are already strong because that’s where the biggest potential is. For Clara that’s probably climbing and maybe even the more explosive kinds of climbs. We will see what kind of rider she becomes in the end but she brings a lot of energy. She’s super smart so I think she will learn really quickly. The biggest thing is she’s not scared, she’s an adventurous kind of person. She brings a lot of fire.”