Rider Transfers: Everything You Need to Know about Changes in the Men’s Peloton for 2024

The men’s rider transfer market has been full of surprises this year, not least the recent announcement that Primož Roglič would be off to Bora-Hansgrohe for 2024.

Bora-Hansgrohe has been one of the busiest during this transfer window, along with Lidl-Trek, and Astana Qazaqstan.

Meanwhile, as of the start of October, Ag2r-Citroën, Ineos Grenadiers, and Movistar are yet to announce any new riders for 2024.

There is still plenty more news to come this winter as teams fill up their rosters ahead of next season. Keep up with all the latest right here in the Velo super transfer round-up.

WorldTour

Ag2r-Citroën

Signed:

Extended: Larry Warbasse, Andrea Vendrame, Oliver Naesen, Paul Lapeira, Geoffrey Bouchard

Leaving: Clément Venturini (Arkea-B&B Hotels), Mikaël Cherel (retiring), Greg Van Avermaet (retiring), Michael Schär (retiring)

Alpecin-Deceuninck

Signed: Timo Kielich (neo-pro), Axel Laurance (neo-pro), Henri Uhlig (neo-pro)

Extended: Edward Planckaert, Oscar Riesebeek

Leaving: Alexander Krieger (Tudor Pro Cycling), Stefano Oldani (Cofidis), Lionel Taminiaux (Lotto Dstny)

Arkéa-Samsic (to be called Arkéa-B&B Hotels in 2024)

Signed: Vincenzo Albanese (Eolo-Kometa), Raúl García (Equipe Kern Pharma), Laurens Huys (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty), Miles Scotson (Groupama-FDJ), Florian Sénéchal (Soudal Quick-Step), Clément Venturini (Ag2r Citroën), Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ)

Extended: Simon Guglielmi, Lukasz Owsian, Luca Mozzato, Pierre Thierry, Jenthe Biermans

Leaving: Warren Barguil (DSM-Firmenich), Hugo Hofstetter (Israel-Premier Tech), Andrii Ponomar (Team Corratec), Clément Russo (Groupama-FDJ), Maxime Bouet (retiring), Nacer Bouhanni (retiring), Laurent Pichon (retiring)

Astana Qazaqstan

Signed: Davide Ballerini (Soudal Quick-Step), Anthon Charmig (Uno-X), Lorenzo Fortunato (Eolo-Kometa), Max Kanter (Movistar), Martin López (neo-pro), Henok Mulubrhan (Green Project-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè), Michael Mørkøv (Soudal Quick-Step), Ide Schelling (Bora-Hansgrohe), Nicolas Vinokourov (neo-pro)

Extended: Cees Bol, Simone Velasco, Gleb Brussenskiy, Mark Cavendish, Davide Toneatti

Leaving: Fabio Felline (Lidl-Trek)

Bahrain-Victorious

Signed: Alberto Bruttomesso (neo-pro), Finlay Pickering (neo-pro)

Extended: Pello Bilbao, Santiago Buitrago, Damiano Caruso, Yukiya Arashiro

Leaving: Mikel Landa (Soudal Quick-Step), Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek), Heinrich Haussler(retiring)

Bora-Hansgrohe

Signed: Roger Adriá (Equipo Kern Pharma), Alexander Hajek (neo-pro), Emil Herzog (Neo-pro), Daniel Martinez (Ineos Grenadiers), Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma), Matteo Sobrero (Jayco-AlUla), Sam Welsford (DSM-Firmenich)

Extended: Danny van Poppel, Frederik Wandahl, Ryan Mullen, Jonas Koch

Leaving: Patrick Konrad (Lidl-Trek), Nils Politt (UAE Team Emirates), Ide Schelling (Astana Qazaqstan), Matthew Walls (Groupama-FDJ), Shane Archbald (retiring)

Cofidis

Signed: Aimé De Gendt (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty), Nicolas Debaumarché (Saint-Michel-Mavic-Auber 93), Milan Fretin (Flanders-Baloise), Alexis Gougeard (VC Rouen 76), Gorka Izagirre (Movistar), Oliver Knight (neo-pro), Nolann Mahoudo (neo-pro), Stefano Oldani (Alpecin-Deceuninck), Ludovic Robeet (Bingoal WB)

Extended: Benjamin Thomas, Bryan Coquard, Anthony Perez, Jesús Heerada, Eddy Finé, Piet Allegaert

Leaving: Simone Consonni (Lidl-Trek), Rémy Rochas (Groupama-FDJ), Max Walscheid (Jayco-AlUla), Pierre-Luc Périchon (retiring), José Herrada (retiring)

DSM-Firmenich

Signed: Warren Barguil (Arkéa-Samsic), Eddy Patrick (neo-pro), Fabio Jakobsen (Soudal Quick-Step), Gijs Leemreize (Jumbo-Visma), Enzo Leijnse (neo-pro), Timo Roosen (Jumbo-Visma), Frank van den Broek (neo-pro), Bram Welten (Groupama-FDJ)

Extended: Max Poole, Alex Edmondson, Tim Naberman

Leaving: Alberto Dainese (Tudor Pro Cycling), Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Uno-X), Andreas Leknessund (Uno-X), Marius Mayrhofer (Tudor Pro Cycling), Florian Stork (Tudor Pro Cycling), Henri Vandenabeele (Lotto Dstny), Harm Vanhoucke (Lotto Dstny), Sam Welsford (Bora-Hansgrohe)

EF Education-EasyPost

Signed: Markel Beloki (neo-pro), Lukas Nerurkar (neo-pro), Darren Rafferty (Hagens Berman-Axeon), Jack Rootkin-Gray (neo-pro), Archie Ryan (neo-pro), Harry Sweeny (Lotto Dstny), Michael Valgren (EF Education-Nippo), Jardi van der Lee (neo-pro)

Extended: Ben Healy, Alberto Bettiol, Hugh Carthy, Georg Steinhauser, Marijn van den Berg

Leaving: Magnus Cort (Uno-X)

Groupama-FDJ

Signed: Cyril Barthe (Burgos-BH), Sven Erik Bystrøm (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty), Eddy Le Huitouze (neo-pro), Rémy Rochas (Cofidis), Clément Russo (Arkéa-Samsic), Matthew Walls (Bora-Hansgrohe)

Extended: Thibaut Pinot, Matthieu Ladagnous

Leaving: Arnaud Démare (Arkéa-B&B Hotels), Miles Scotson (Arkéa-B&B Hotels), Jakes Stewart (Israel-Premier Tech), Michael Storer (Tudor Pro Cycling), Bram Welten (DSM-Firmenich)

Ineos Grenadiers

Signed:

Extended:

Leaving: Tao Geoghegan Hart (Lidl-Trek), Daniel Martinez (Bora-Hansgrohe), Pavel Sivakov (UAE Team Emirates), Ben Tulett (Jumbo-Visma)

Intermarché-Circus-Wanty

Signed: Vito Braet (Flanders Baloise), Francesco Busatto (neo-pro), Roel van Sintmaartensdijk (neo-pro)

Extended: Louis Meintjes, Simone Petilli, Rein Taaramäe, Boy van Poppel, Adrien Petit, Laurenz Rex, Kobe Goosens

Leaving: Nicolo Bonifazio (Team Corratec), Sven Erik Bystrøm (Groupama-FDJ), Aimé De Gendt (Cofidis), Laurens Huys (Arkéa-B&B Hotels)

Jayco-AlUla

Signed: Davide De Pretto (neo-pro), Anders Foldager (neo-pro), Mauro Schmid (Soudal Quick-Step), Max Walscheid (Cofidis)

Extended: Kelland O’Brien, Chris Juul-Jensen

Leaving: Matteo Sobrero (Bora-Hansgrohe)

Jumbo-Visma

Signed: Per Strand Hagenes (neo-pro), Matteo Jorgenson (Movistar), Johannes Staune-Mittet (neo-pro), Ben Tulett (Ineos Grenadiers), Loe van Belle (neo-pro)

Extended: Edoardo Affini, Olav Kooij, Robert Gesink, Steven Kruijswijk, Christophe Laporte

Leaving: Gijs Leemreize (DSM-Firmenich), Sam Oomen (Lidl-Trek), Primož Roglič (Bora-Hansgrohe), Timo Roosen (DSM-Firmenich). Rohan Dennis (retiring), Jos van Emden (retiring), Nathan van Hooydonck (retiring)

Lidl-Trek

Signed: Andrea Bagioli (Soudal Quick-Step), Simone Consonni (Cofidis), Fabio Felline (Astana Qazaqstan), Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos Grenadiers), Ryan Gibbons (UAE Team Emirates), Patrick Konrad (Bora-Hansgrohe), Jonathan Milan (Bahrain-Victorious), Sam Oomen (Jumbo-Visma), Carlos Verona (Movistar), Tim Declercq (Soudal Quick-Step)

Extended: Julien Bernard, Jacopo Mosca, Edward Theuns, Alex Kirsch, Daan Hoole, Quinn Simmons, Otto Vergaerde, Giulio Ciccone

Leaving: Jon Aberasturi (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Filippo Baroncini (UAE Team Emirates), Marc Brustenga (Equipo Kern Pharma), Markus Hoelgaard (Uno-X), Antonio Tiberi (Bahrain Victorious), Tony Gallopin (retiring)

Movistar

Signed:

Extended: Jorge Arcas, Will Barta, Iván Garcia Cortina, Fernando Gaviria, Johan Jacobs, Gregor Mühlberger, Mathias Norsgaard, Nelson Oliveira, Antonio Pedrero, Einer Rubio, Gonzalo Serrano, Albert Torres

Leaving: Gorka Izagirre (Cofidis), Matteo Jorgenson (Jumbo-Visma), Max Kanter (Astana Qazaqstan), Carlos Verona (Lidl-Trek), Imanol Erviti (retiring)

Soudal Quick-Step

Signed: Ayco Bastiaens (neo-pro), Gil Gelders (neo-pro), Antoine Huby (neo-pro), Luke Lamperti (neo-pro), Mikel Landa (Bahrain-Victorious), William Junio Lecerf (neo-pro), Warre Vangheluwe (neo-pro), Jordi Warlop (Soudal Quick-Step Devo)

Extended: Louis Vervaeke, Ilan Van Wilder, Pieter Serry, Mauri Vansevenant, Josef Černý, Mattia Cattaneo

Leaving: Andrea Bagioli (Lidl-Trek), Davide Ballerini (Astana Qazaqstan), Fabio Jakobsen (DSM-Firmenich), Michael Mørkøv (Astana Qazaqstan), Mauro Schmid (Jayco-AlUla), Florian Sénéchal (Arkéa-B&B Hotels), Jannik Steimle (Q36.5), Ethan Vernon (Israel-Premier Tech), Dries Devenyns (retiring), Tim Declercq (Lidl-Trek)

UAE Team Emirates

Signed: Igor Arrieta (Equipo Kern Pharma), Filippo Baroncini (Lidl-Trek), Isaac del Toro (neo-pro), Anrónio (Neo-pro), Nils Politt (Bora-Hansgrohe), Pavel Sivkov (Ineos Grenadiers)

Extended: Vegard Stake Laengen, Jay Vine, Rui Oliveira, Ivo Oliveira, Marc Soler, Brandon McNulty

Leaving: Pascal Ackermann (Israel Premier-Tech), George Bennett (Israel-Premier Tech), Ryan Gibbons (Lidl-Trek), Matteo Trentin (Tudor Pro Cycling), Jan Polanc (retiring)

ProTeam

Green Project Bardiani CSF-Faizanè

Signed: Federico Biagini (neo-pro), Mattia Pinazzi (neo-pro), Vicente Rojas (neo-pro), Filippo Turconi (neo-pro)

Extended: Filippo Fiorelli, Alessandro Pinarello, Alex Tolio

Leaving: Henok Mulubrhan (Astana Qazaqstan), Mattia Petrucci (retiring)

Israel-Premier Tech

Signed: Pascal Ackermann (UAE Team Emirates), George Bennett (UAE Team Emirates), Hugo Hofstetter (Arkéa-Samsic), Oded Kogut (neo-pro), Riley Pickrell (neo-pro), Nadav Raisberg (neo-pro), Michael Schwarzmann (Lotto Dstny), Jake Stewart (Groupama-FDJ), Ethan Vernon (Soudal Quick-Step)

Extended: Stephen Williams, Krists Neilands, Derek Gee

Leaving: Giacomo Nizzolo (Q36.5), Sep Vanmarcke (retiring), Daryl Impey (retiring)

Lotto Dstny

Signed: Jenno Berckmoes (Flanders-Baloise), Lionel Taminiaux (Alpecin-Deceuninck), Henri Vandenabeele (DSM-Firmenich)

Extended: Arnaud De Lie, Eduardo Sepúlveda, Brent Van More, Jarrad Drizners, Cedric Beullens

Leaving: Frederik Frison (Q36.5), Michael Schwarzmann (Israel-Premier Tech), Harry Sweeny (EF Education First-EasyPost)

Q36.5

Signed: Zabier Azparren (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Frederik Frison (Lotto Dstny), Giacomo Nizzolo (Israel-Premier Tech), Jannik Steimle (Soudal Quick-Step), Rory Townsend (Bolton Equities Black Spoke)

Extended: Kamil Malecki, Nickolas Zukowsky, Gianluca Brambilla

Leaving:

Total Energies

Signed: Lucas Boniface (neo-pro), Thomas Gachignard (neo-pro), Jordan Jegat (neo-pro), Baptiste Vadic (neo-pro)

Extended: Alan Jousseaume, Mathieu Burgaudeau

Leaving: Victor de la Parte (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Peter Sagan (retiring), Maciej Bodnar (retiring)

Tudor Pro Cycling

Signed: Alberto Dainese (DSM-Firmenich), Alexander Krieger (Alpecin-Deceuninck), Marius Mayrhofer (DSM-Firmenich), Michael Storer (Groupama-FDJ), Florian Stork (DSM-Firmenich), Matteo Trentin (UAE Team Emirates)

Extended: Maikel Zijlaard, Yannis Voisard, Rick Pluimers

Leaving:

Uno-X

Signed: Carl-Frederik Bevort (neo-pro), Magnus Cort (EF Education-EasyPost), Markus Hoelgaard (Lidl-Trek), Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (DSM-Firmenich), Johannes Kulset (neo-pro), Andreas Leknessund (DSM-Firmenich), Sakarias Koller Løland (neo-pro), Rasmus Bøgh Wallin (neo-pro)

Extended: Jonas Abrahamsen, Niklas Larsen, Martin Urianstad, Erlend Blikra, Ådne Holter

Leaving: Anthon Charmig (Astana Qazaqstan), Kristoffer Halvorsen (retiring), Jacob Hindsgaul (retiring)