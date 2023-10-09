Rider Transfers: Everything You Need to Know about Movers, Leavers in the Women’s Peloton for 2024

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

The last embers of the 2023 season may not have faded just yet but teams are already well into their planning for next year.

Since August 1, rider transfers have been coming thick and fast with some — such as Zoe Bäckstedt — making the move before the year was out.

It has been a busy transfer window with the collapse of the EF Education-TIBCO-SVB team and the creation of the new EF Education-Cannondale squad, plus the merging of Jayco-AlUla and Liv Racing TeqFind.

Many more signings are expected to come as teams find out if they’ve been promoted to the WorldTour for 2024, and Velo will keep up to date with the latest rider transfers across the women’s peloton right here.

Women’s WorldTour

Canyon-SRAM

Signed: Zoe Bäckstedt (EF Education-TIBCO-SVB)

Extended:

Leaving: Pauliena Rooijakkers (Fenix-Deceuninck)

DSM-Firmenich

Signed:

Extended: Charlotte Kool, Franziska Koch, Pfeiffer Georgi, Becky Storrie, Francesa Barale, Elise Uijen, Esmée Peperkamp

Leaving: Léa Curnier (FDJ-Suez)

EF Education-TIBCO-SVB (folding at end of year)

Signed: n/a

Extended: n/a

Leaving: Zoe Bäckstedt (Canyon-SRAM), Lauren Stephens (Cynisca Cycling), Sara Poidevin (DNA Pro Cycling), Femke Beuling (VolkerWessels), Alison Jackson (EF Education-Cannondale), Letizia Borghesi (EF Education-Cannondale), Magdeleine Vallieres-Mill (EF Education-Cannondale), Veronica Ewers (EF Education-Cannondale), Georgia Williams (retiring)

FDJ-Suez

Signed: Nina Buijsman (Human Powered Health), Léa Curnier (DSM-Firmenich), Coralie Demay (St Michel-Auber 93), Lauren Molengraaf (neo-pro), Alessia Vigilia (Top Girls Fassa Bortolo)

Extended: Eugénie Duval

Leaving: Clara Copponi (Lidl-Trek), Victorie Guilman (St Michel-Auber 93)

Fenix-Deceuninck

Signed: Pauliena Rooijakkers (Canyon-SRAM)

Extended: Puck Pieterse

Leaving: Kim De Baat (retiring)

Human Powered Health

Signed:

Extended:

Leaving: Nina Buijsman (FDJ-Suez), Makayla Macpherson (DNA Pro Cycling), Eri Yonamine (Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi)

Israel-Premier Tech Roland

Signed:

Extended:

Leaving: Elizabeth Stannard (EF Education-Cannondale), Claire Steels (Movistar)

Jayco-AlUla (merged with Liv Racing TeqFind)

Signed: Caroline Andersson (Liv Racing TeqFind), Mavi Garcia (Liv Racing TeqFind), Jeanne Korevaar (Liv Racing TeqFind), Silke Mulders (Liv Racing TeqFind), Quinty Ton (Liv Racing TeqFind), Anna Trevisi (UAE Team ADQ), Ella Wyllie (Lifeplus-Wahoo)

Extended:

Leaving: Nina Kessler (EF Education-Cannondale), Ane Santesteban (Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi), Jess Allen (retiring)

Jumbo-Visma

Signed: Mijntne Geurts (Lotto Dstny), Lieke Nooijan (Parkhotel Valkenburg), Margaux Vigie (Lifeplus-Wahoo)

Extended: Linda Riedmann, Eva van Agt

Leaving: Teuntje Beekhuis (Uno-X), Kim Cadzow (EF Education-Cannondale), Coryn Labecki (EF Education-Cannondale), Noemi Rüegg (EF Education-Cannondale), Karlijn Swinkels (UAE Team ADQ).

Lidl-Trek

Signed: Clara Copponi (FDJ-Suez), Ava Holmgren (neo-pro), Isabella Holmgren (neo-pro), Isabel Sharp (neo-pro)

Extended: Lucinda Brand

Leaving: Tayler Wiles (Lidl-Trek)

Liv Racing TeqFind (merging with Jayco-AlUla)

Signed:

Extended:

Leaving: Caroline Andersson (Jayco-AlUla), Mavi Garcia (Jayco-AlUla), Jeanne Korevaar (Jayco-AlUla), Silke Smulders (Jayco-AlUla), Quinty Ton (Jayco-AlUla), Tereza Neumanova (UAE Team ADQ), Valerie Demey (VolkerWessels), Sabrina Stultiens (VolkerWessels)

Movistar

Signed: Laura Ruiz Perez (neo-pro), Lucía Ruiz Perez (neo-pro), Cat Ferguson (as a stagiaire for 2024), Claire Steels (Israel Premier Tech-Roland)

Extended: Arlenis Sierra, Sheyla Gutiérrez

Leaving: Annemiek van Vleuten (retiring), Katrine Aalerud (Uno-X)

SD Worx

Signed: Femke Gerritse (Parkhotel Valkenburg)

Extended:

Leaving:

UAE Team ADQ

Signed: Tereza Neumanova (Liv Racing TeqFind), Karlijn Swinkels (Jumbo-Visma), Dominika Wlodarczyk (MAT ATOM Deweloper Wroclaw)

Extended:

Leaving: Anna Trevisi (Jayco-AlUla), Laura Tomasi (Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi), Marta Bastianelli (retiring)

Uno-X

Signed: Katrine Aalerud (Movistar), Teuntje Beekhuis (Jumbo-Visma), Simone Boilard (St Michel-Auber 93), Solbjørk (neo-pro)

Extended: Susanne Andersen

Leaving: Hannah Barnes (retiring)

Continental

AG Insurance-Soudal Quick-Step

Signed:

Extended: Ilse Pluimers, Anya Louw, Gaia Masetti, Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio

Leaving: Lotta Henttala (EF Education-Cannondale)

Ceratizit-WNT

Signed:

Extended: Cédrine Kerbaol

Leaving:

Cofidis

Signed:

Extended: Valentine Fortin

Leaving: Clara Koppenburg (EF Education-Cannondale)

Coop-Hitec Products

Signed: April Tacey (Lifeplus-Wahoo), Camilla Rånes Bye (Torelli), Monica Greenwood (DAS-Handsling Bikes), Stina Kagevi (neo-pro), Aidi Gerde Tuisk (Keukens Redant), Eline van Rooijen (neo-pro)

Extended:

Leaving:

DNA Pro Cycling

Signed: Maeghan Easler (Roxo Racing0, Nadia Gontova (Roxo Racing), Makayla Macpherson (Human Powered Health), Sara Poidevin (EF Education-TIBCO-SVB)

Extended: Anet Barrera, Holly Breck, Olivia Cummins, Heather Fischer, Rachel Langdon, Kimberly Lucie, Owen Harriet, Shayna Powless, Kaitlyn, Sarah van Dam

Leaving: Heidi Franz (Lifeplus-Wahoo)

EF Education-Cannondale (new for 2024)

Signed: Megan Armitage (Arkéa), Letizia Borghesi (EF Education-TIBCO-SVB), Kim Cadzow (Jumbo-Visma), Clara Emond (Arkéa), Veronica Ewers (EF Education-TIBCO-SVB), Lotta Henttala (AG Insurance-Soudal Quick-Step), Alison Jackson (EF Education-TIBCO-SVB), Nina Kessler (Jayco-AlUla), Clara Koppenburg (Cofidis), Coryn Labecki (Jumbo-Visma), Noemi Rüegg (Jumbo-Visma), Elizabeth Stannard (Israel-Premier Tech Roland), Magdeleine Vallieres Mill (EF Education-TIBCO-SVB)

Extended: n/a

Leaving: n/a

Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi

Signed: Jessenia Meneses (Colombia Pacto pr el Deporte-GW Shimano), Ane Santesteban (Jayco-AlUla), Catalina Soto Campos (Bizkaia-Durango), Laura Tomasi (UAE Team ADQ), Cristina Tonetti (Top Girls Fassa Bortolo), Eri Yonamine (Human Powered Health)

Extended: Eneritz Vadillo, Alba Teruel, Usoa Ostolaza

Leaving:

Lifeplus-Wahoo

Signed: Kristyna Burlova (Lotto Dstny), Heidi Franz (DNA Pro Cycling), Ella Jamieson (neo-pro)

Extended: Kaja Rysz, Karin Söderqvist

Leaving: April Tacey (Coop-Hitec Products), Margaux Vigie (Jumbo-Visma), Ella Wyllie (Jayco-AlUla)

Parkhotel Valkenburg (to be called VolkerWessels in 2024)

Signed: Femke Beuling (EF Education-TIBCO-SVB), Valerie Demey (Liv Racing TeqFind), Anneke Dijkstra (GT Krush Rebel Lease), Eline Jansen (WV Schijndel), Anne Knijnenberg (WV Schijndel), Marieke Meert (Cyclingteam Belco/Van Eyck), Sabrina Stultiens (Liv Racing TeqFind)

Extended: Marith Vanhove, Julia van Bokhoven, Anne van Rooijen, Sofie van Rooijen, Lisa van Helvoirt, Quinty Schoens, Laura Molenaar, Margot Vanpachtenbeke, Meis Poland

Leaving: Femke Gerritse (SD Worx), Lieke Nooijen (Jumbo-Visma)

St Michael-Auber 93

Signed: Marion Bunel (VC Islois-Team Stamina), Victorie Guilman (FDJ-Suez), Elyne Roussel (Breizh Ladies)

Extended: Marion Borras, Dilyxine Miermont, Roxane Fournier

Leaving: Simone Boilard (Uno-X), Coralie Demay (FDJ-Suez)