Riders Fined by UCI after Making Video with Racist Gesture at Tour of Guangxi

Madis Mihkels and Gerben Thijssen will have to pay a fine and attend educational classes after the UCI punished them for posting a video with a “racist and discriminatory” gesture in it on social media.

Thijssen and Mihkels were in China in October ahead of the Tour of Guangxi when Thijssen posted a video of Mihkels to his Instagram stories. In the video, Mihkels pulled the corner of his eyes out to make them appear narrower, a gesture considered to be extremely offensive to people from China and other Asian countries.

After uproar about the video spread on social media, the pair were kicked out of the race by their Intermarché-Circus-Wanty team, and the UCI announced it would start disciplinary proceedings.

With those proceedings over, the UCI has said Mihkels and Thijssen will have to pay a fine and attend a course on the “fight against discrimination.”

“The incident involved the publication of a video on Gerben Thijssen’s Instagram account with an image of Madis Mihkels making a racist and discriminatory gesture. Both riders acknowledged the violation of article 12.4.004 of the UCI Regulations and accepted the sanctions proposed by the UCI. Besides the immediate withdrawal from the Gree – Tour of Guangxi, in China, by their team – Intermarché-Circus-Wanty (BEL) –, they shall each pay a fine and physically attend an educational course on the fight against discrimination,” a statement by the UCI said Wednesday.

“The UCI unequivocally condemns all forms of racist and discriminatory behaviour and is committed, through the UCI Constitution, the UCI Regulations and its programmes, to ensuring integrity, diversity, inclusion and equity in cycling.”

Article 12.4.004 of the UCI’s regulations state that any person who “discriminates against or denigrates a person or group of persons in a manner that violates human dignity” on the basis of race — and other categories such as religion and politics — will be sanctioned.

Following the incident, Thijssen and Mihkels issued a joint apology and called it an “important life lesson.” Thijssen’s Instagram account, where the offending video was posted, was deactivated in the immediate aftermath but it has since been reactivated.