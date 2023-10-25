Rising American Star AJ August Steps up to WorldTour with Ineos Grenadiers

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Promising young American star Andrew “AJ” August will step into the WorldTour next season after penning a three-year deal with Ineos Grenadiers.

August has been courted by the team for some time and has been seen riding a team-branded Pinarello during this season. He also attended a team training camp at the start of this year.

The deal will see August, who turns 18 in December, ride with the British team through at least 2026. He joins up with fellow American Magnus Sheffield, who stepped up to the WorldTour with the team last year.

“Magnus has been key – he’s someone that I can look to for advice. But regardless of him being in the team, it’s still the perfect environment for me,” August said. “I had the opportunity to go on a team camp in January and could immediately see just how professionally it is run. Of course, it’s a big jump to come to the team straight out of juniors but the team’s approach gives me the confidence that it’s the right thing to do.”

August has been showing some huge promise in recent seasons across the road and cyclocross. The New York native won the junior national time trial title in June and took wins on stages of the Redlands Classic, the Valley of the Sun U19 race, and the overall win at the Valromey Junior race with a win on the Grand Colombier.

“I can’t say there’s one particular race that I really want to target, but when the time is right I would like to maybe compete in a one-week World Tour stage race and see how I go,” he said.

“I’ve always been a good climber and I’ve enjoyed competing as a GC rider in the racing that I’ve done so far. My ambition would be the same in the pro ranks, but of course, it will take some time to develop into that type of rider. I’m not afraid to discover and challenge myself in other areas, too.”

Though Ineos Grenadiers is still missing a current major star in the elite ranks, it has built a solid group of young and promising riders that it hopes will deliver future wins. August joins that pool of young talent.

“AJ has really impressed us in the time we’ve spent with him, so we’re thrilled he’s agreed to become a Grenadier,” deputy team principal Rod Ellingworth said. “We’ve been following his progress and results this season and he’s clearly demonstrated his talent. We believe that working together we can help him reach his full potential. He’s a talented young man and it’s obvious he also has a very good head on his shoulders.

“AJ joins an exciting group of extremely talented young riders at the Ineos Grenadiers, which bodes well for pursuing the ambitious goals we’ve set ourselves.”