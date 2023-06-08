5 juicy moments from ‘Unchained: Tour de France’

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

It’s finally here! The new Netflix series Unchained: Tour de France is live on the streaming service for bike fans and casual followers to watch. We got advanced screeners for the series, and were able to check out each episode again and again. You can read our full review here.

The series is expertly crafted to take novice fans inside the sport, and teach them a thing or two about how to follow the Tour. But the series has plenty of moments that hardcore fans will find compelling. The cameras were rolling throughout the entire race, and caught more than a few juicy moments of controversy and calamity. Here are five that stand out:

Jasper Philipsen is no fan of Wout van Aert

The series’ sixth episode focuses on Dutch squad Alpecin-Deceuninck and its plucky Belgian sprinter Jasper Philipsen. Producers make a point to repeatedly reference Philipsen’s unfortunate nickname “Jasper the Disaster,” with plenty of explanations why. He steps in dog poop during a training ride. He lacks confidence. And, during stage 4 of the Tour de France, Philipsen erroneously believes he’s sprinting for the stage win, oblivious to the fact that Wout van Aert has already broken away for the victory.

Van Aert’s teammate Christophe Laporte certainly knew who won. (Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Philipsen celebrates as he crosses the line, and cameras show Alpecin-Deceuninck team bosses staring blankly into the camera like Jim Halpert from “The Office.”

What comes next is the closest thing pro cycling has to absolute and complete shit talk. After talking to the press, Philipsen is despondent, and hugs his girlfriend in silence. As he walks away, he throws a major bomb at van Aert. “It’s impossible that someone would cycle away from there, alone. It’s not normal.” The words “not normal” (frequently uttered in French, pas normal) is cycling code for “I think that guy is doping.” Saying that publicly about another rider is basically calling him a cheat. It’s going to be super awkward on Belgium’s road world championships team this year.

EF Education-EasyPost was on the verge of dissolution

Perhaps the only consistent element of American cycling over the past 15 years has been the presence of Jonathan Vaughters’ team at the Tour de France. Over the years it has gone by Garmin, Slipstream, Cannondale, and now EF Education-EasyPost. At Velo, we have chronicled the team’s highs and lows over the decades, and reported on the team’s close calls with shuttering amid financial stress. We knew that 2022 marked a low point for the squad—EF struggled to win in the spring, and was ranked near the bottom of the WorldTour heading into the Tour. Well, things were more dire than we knew.

In episode 1 of Unchained, Vaughers invites the cameras into a board meeting with the squad’s directors on the eve of the Tour. He lays out the seriousness of the situation. “If things continue to be as they are right now, we’re done,” he says. “Sponsors would just leave. We would be shutting down business. If we don’t turn it around, we will all be getting fired.” Well, the team turned it around, winning one stage and grabbing some top-10 finishes.

Magnus Cort after his stage 12 victory in the 2022 Tour (Photo: Alex Broadway/Getty Images)

Jonas Vingegaard and Wout van Aert are perfect frenemies

Dutch team Jumbo-Visma wisely opened its doors to the Unchained producers, because the series documents the squad’s thrilling GC victory with Jonas Vingegaard in close detail. For decades, fans will be able to relive Jumbo’s Tour win. But the cameras also caught a few whiffs of inter-squad tension between Vingegaard and van Aert, which the series comes back to again and again.

Like all cycling beefs, this one is extremely nonchalant — the rift is communicated mostly with side-eyed glances and awkward silence. Things get spicy on stage 4 when Van Aert breaks away on a short climb and then powers to the stage win in Calais. The replay shows how Vingegaard was one of the final riders to be dropped on the climb, and had Van Aert simply cooled his jets for two seconds over the top, Vingegaard could have gained valuable time in the GC battle.

The two patch things up a day later when van Aert pulls Vingegaard to safety during the cobblestone chaos of stage 5. But later in the Tour, Van Aert seems to strike out for his own glory again and again, sometimes leaving Vingegaard behind. Unchained follows this narrative all the way to the end, when Van Aert and Vingegaard help each other out. Wout drops Tadej Pogačar on stage 19 to vault Vingegaard to the stage win. A day later, Vingegaard eases up in the final kilometer of the individual time trial to allow van Aert to take the stage. This is the frenemy stuff of legend.

Geraint Thomas wanted Ineos to bench Tom Pidcock on l’Alpe d’Huez

British cycling’s biggest moment at the Tour occurred on stage 12, when Team Ineos wunderkind Tom Pidcock attacked on the descent of the Col du Galibier, bridged to the breakaway, and then surged for the win on l’Alpe d’Huez. The victory announced Pidcock as the Tour star of the future, and cemented his place as the most versatile rider of the year.

Tom Pidcock wins on Alpe d’Huez (Photo: Thomas Samson/AFP via Getty Images)

As it turns out, his team leader Geraint Thomas was initially no fan of Pidcock’s move. In episode five of Unchained, cameras follow Thomas and Ineos director Steve Cummings the night before the stage, when Cummings presents the idea to send Pidcock up the road. “Send him up the road for what?” Thomas asks. Cummings replies, “Well, send him up the road to win the stage.” Thomas is irked by the idea. “I don’t know why you’d risk that now,” he says, before finally capitulating. “He can try if he gets in the break.” The back-and-forth shows just how easily strategies can be presented, shot down, or agreed upon at the world’s biggest bike race.

Quick Step left Fabio Jakobsen behind on Peyragudes

One of the most emotional moments of the 2022 Tour came on stage 17, which finished up the hellaciously steep Pyrenean ascent of the Peyragudes. Cameras caught sight of Dutch sprinter Fabio Jakobsen laboring up the final kilometer as the time cut ticked down, and commentators immediately saw that Jakobsen was going to have to push himself hard to beat the clock. With cameras rolling, Jakobsen’s Soudal-Quick Step teammates stood at the finish line shouting at him to give it full gas. Jakobsen crossed the line with a few seconds to spare, and then collapsed into the barriers from exhaustion.

In episode seven of Unchained, this moment is bound to squeeze some tears out of even the most hardened fan. But the series also shows how, earlier in the stage, Quick Step’s managers told domestiques to abandon Jakobsen and to accelerate to the finish to avoid the time cut. The moment seems to show the team realizing that he was doomed. The scenes make his accomplishment to beat the clock even more impressive.