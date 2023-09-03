Bobby & Jens: A different, more sustainable approach to the sport with Richard Pascoe

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

In terms of results, Saint Piran is not one the most successful teams in the world.

It is a UCI Continental-level squad based in Cornwall, England, with victories this year in the 1.2-ranked Ringerike Grand Prix, stage 3 of the 2.2 Ronde de l’Oise and the British under 23 TT championships.

However while the results are not on the same scale as many of the WorldTour and Pro Continental squads in the sport, it plays an important role as a team helping young riders to develop and evolve.

One of those, Jack Rootkin-Gray, was fourth in the world under 23 road race championships, and seems destined for a big pro career.

The team’s role looks set to become even more important in the coming years as British Cycling’s incredibly successful Academy programme, one which helped Geraint Thomas, Mark Cavendish and Bradley Wiggins develop, looks set to end.

Guiding young riders aside, team boss Richard Pascoe is also concerned with trying to help the sport to be less environmentally damaging.

He discusses a collective he has formed with other UCI Continental teams to reduce their costs and carbon footprints and, related to that, speaks about an independent sustainability audit of the team at the Tour of Britain.

Pascoe documents Saint Piran’s evolution from a club team seven years ago to competing aggressively in that Tour of Britain, a race the team will begin again on Sunday.

He talks about its unique funding model, one which sees it racing without a title sponsor on the jersey, and also about the team’s past relationship—or lack thereof—with British Cycling.

And as part of the conversation, co-host Bobby Julich shares some key advice he gave a young Rahsaan Bahati, something the latter drew on for his entire career.

Listen below for a unique chat on and about the sport.

