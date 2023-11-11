Bobby & Jens: Andy Chasteen on the Keys to Bentonville’s Cycling Success

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Northwest Arkansas is booming for cycling with endless trails and events like the Lifetime Grand Prix event, the Big Sugar gravel race.

But this transformation hasn’t happened on its own.

This week on Bobby & Jens, Andy Chasteen, one of the key players in the Bentonville bike scene, discusses the growth of cycling here and just how integral it has become to the community.

“I’m very thankful every day I get to get up and do what I would do for free for money,” Chasteen says. “I love it.”

Also read: The Woes of a 6-foot-5 Pro Cyclist | Michael Schär on Bobby & Jens

He walks us through Bentonville’s rise in cycling, taking us all the way back to the start with the Walton family becoming interested in mountain biking.

Things have drastically accelerated in the last few years, he says, with a more unified plan and vision. The region has been creating an average of three miles of trail per week for quite some time, he says

“I wish I could tell you it was a grand scheme to take over the cycling world, but it was certainly not. It was born from a passion for cycling, which is what I think makes it sustainable.”

And it’s more than just recreation. Cycling has afforded opportunities for jobs and growth in the area, as well as creating a better quality of life that attracts more people.

Chasteen is also excited to be on the show with some of the cycling heroes who he followed when he first fell in love with pro racing.

“Without making your heads here too big, you guys were a lot of my inspiration for becoming obsessed with the bike,” he says of co-hosts Bobby Julich and Jens Voigt.

Plus, did you know Voigt had a mullet at the start of his career just like Chasteen? All this and more on the latest episode of Bobby & Jens.

Bobby & Jens is a Shocked Giraffe production for Velo. This episode was produced and edited by Mark Payne.

Follow Bobby & Jens on social media to continue the conversation and keep up with the latest episodes: