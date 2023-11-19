Bobby & Jens: Cherie Pridham Is Headed to the Women’s WorldTour

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Cherie Pridham made history when she became the first female directeur sportif in the men’s WorldTour when she joined Israel Start Up Nation in 2021.

After a season there, and two more with Lotto Dstny, she is moving on to her next chapter, heading to the women’s WorldTour with UAE Team ADQ. This week, she joins Bobby & Jens to discuss the big change and more.

The new role is more than just a change of scenery; she has been promoted to the head of sport, taking on a whole host of new responsibilities.

Pridham takes us through her new role, and what it entails. But first, she takes us through how she got started in cycling as a kid growing up in South Africa. Next, she touches on the bare-bones world of women’s cycling in the early days of racing.

“I might have got 100 euros every other month,” she says of her early racing days. “You flew by the seat of your pants really.”

She also discusses how she got involved in the management side of the sport after retiring from racing in 2006.

She also leaves us with some important parting words. “Never lose sight of why you’re doing the sport,” she says. “Always remember to have some fun while you’re doing it.”

Bobby & Jens is a Shocked Giraffe production for Velo. This episode was produced and edited by Mark Payne.

Follow Bobby & Jens on social media to continue the conversation and keep up with the latest episodes: