Bobby & Jens: Filippo Ganna is a time trial and track racing machine

Filippo Ganna is utterly unique in the men’s peloton.

At the time of recording this latest episode of Bobby & Jens , the Italian was just a week short of his 27th birthday, yet he has a palmarès that is remarkable in its breadth and scale.

He’s won six stages at the Giro d’Italia — including five straight time trial stages. But he can also get it done off the TT bike, rounding out the sixth with a mountainous breakaway win. Oh, and he finished second at this year’s Milan-San Remo.

Move things over to the track and it only gets more interesting. He’s the reigning hour world record holder — and 4 km individual pursuit record holder

He spoke to us just before winning his first week-long stage race at the Tour of Wallonie as he prepares for the “Super Worlds” cycling championships in Glasgow, followed by La Vuelta a España, where he’ll be looking to add to his six track world titles and his two world time trial titles. Oh, did we mention he’s also a reigning Olympic champion?