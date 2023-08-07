EXPLORE OUTSIDE WATCH

Photo: PETER PARKS/AFP via Getty Images
Bobby & Jens: Filippo Ganna is a time trial and track racing machine

One of the world's best time trialists, Ganna spoke to us as he geared up to defend his rainbow jersey in the discipline.

Filippo Ganna is utterly unique in the men’s peloton.
At the time of recording this latest episode of Bobby & Jens, the Italian was just a week short of his 27th birthday, yet he has a palmarès that is remarkable in its breadth and scale.
He’s won six stages at the Giro d’Italia — including five straight time trial stages. But he can also get it done off the TT bike, rounding out the sixth with a mountainous breakaway win. Oh, and he finished second at this year’s Milan-San Remo.
Move things over to the track and it only gets more interesting. He’s the reigning hour world record holder — and 4 km individual pursuit record holder.
He spoke to us just before winning his first week-long stage race at the Tour of Wallonie as he prepares for the “Super Worlds” cycling championships in Glasgow, followed by La Vuelta a España, where he’ll be looking to add to his six track world titles and his two world time trial titles. Oh, did we mention he’s also a reigning Olympic champion?

Tune in as Ganna speaks about the brotherhood of cycling, his plans for the future in the sport, and shares his thoughts about life on the road.

Also read: Road worlds ticker: Ganna wins pursuit, shock at mazey Glasgow circuit, US women miss TP podium

