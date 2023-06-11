Bobby & Jens: Jakob Fuglsang

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

He’s won a pair of monuments and an Olympic silver medal over the course of a long professional cycling career. This week, Jakob Fuglsang joined Bobby & Jens from an altitude camp in Andorra where he’s preparing for the Tour de France later this month.

But he wasn’t slated for the Tour at the start of the season. Injury forced him to abandon plans for the Giro and switch plans to the Tour. But that injury gave him plenty of hunger to return better than ever for July.

Fuglsang then brings us back to his origins, how he got started in road cycling and mountain biking, including beating Nino Schurter and winning Cape Epic.

Also read: Bobby & Jens: Michael Valgren raced Strade Bianche … Gran Fondo

Now 38 years old, Danish rider has seen pro cycling change drastically over his career. He discuses how he keeps up with all the latest training methods, as well as if he’s had any regrets over nearly two decades of pro racing. (The answer may involve Team Sky). He also discusses his relationships with former teammates Vincenzo Nibali and Fabio Aru.

Out of all the career highlights over his career, a silver medal in Rio sits high on the list. He tells us some memories of that race, as well as his ambitions for another go at gold in Paris next summer.

He would be 39 by then. How does he stay motivated to keep racing, especially when the top performers seem to only be getting younger and younger?

And finally, it’s not all bikes this episode. Fuglsang walks us through his new clothing business to close out the episode.

Listen wherever you get podcasts for the full discussion.